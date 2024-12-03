SIKESTON — A first-ever evangelism class is coming to Morehouse on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Led by

The class, which will be led by Caleb Hodgkiss who is with the grassroots tent revival. will be the first he has ever done. Hodgkiss is one of the individuals who started the grassroots tent revival movement a year ago.

Set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the evangelism class will be held at the First Baptist gym, 603 S. Benton St., in Morehouse. Hodgkiss said it will run roughly an hour.

The class is free and open to all. No childcare will be provided, but Hodgkiss said they hope to in the future.

Some of the things the class will go over are how to overcome the fear of talking to people, how to create opportunities to witness, how to witness to atheists and agnostics and how to encourage the lukewarm.

Hodgkiss said in the last two years since he visited Asbury University at their revival in February 2023 and through the grassroots tent revivals, he has spent a lot of time out in the community.

“I’ve held signs, carried crosses, knocked on doors and passed out copious amounts of flyers,” Hodgkiss said. “Through all of this, I’ve been able to speak with tons of people and as time went on, my confidence grew. I started sharing the gospel. I now feel confident enough to teach others to do so, too. God wants to see our faith. He wants us to take risks for Him.”

Hodgkiss said in the class, they will go over how to overcome their fear of evangelism.

“The biggest thing believers need to overcome is their fear of talking to people in general and talking about Jesus outside of church,” Hodgkiss said. “If we can get a bunch of people over that hump, great times in Christ will soon follow.”

According to Hodgkiss, sharing the good news in public is one of the most exciting and fulfilling things he has ever done in his life. Hodgkiss said when leading someone to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior, it is rewarding.

“One of the main things I will be sharing is how I overcame my fear and my methods in sharing the good news of Christ,” Hodgkiss said. “It is very simple and basic; everyone can do it.”

Hodgkiss said evangelism is very important because it is biblical. According to Hodgkiss, the Bible says Jesus commands his followers to go out in the world and share the good news.

“Evangelism is a direct act of obedience to this mandate,” Hodgkiss said. “It’s how Christianity spread, and the church grew. Evangelism and witnessing also demonstrate love and compassion by addressing the spiritual needs of others and sharing the hope, peace and purpose found in Jesus Christ.”

Hodgkiss said in a broken world filled with moral and spiritual challenges, personal evangelism is a must.

Hodgkiss said in his short time of living for the Lord, he has found that a big reason why Christians stumble and are not fully engaged is because they are not active.

“Many hear the word but don’t do the word,” Hodgkiss said. “When you commit to taking unashamed action in Christ, you will then begin to experience many amazing moments being the hands, feet and voice of Jesus.”