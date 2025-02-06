All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

New Madrid County clerk resigns, interim replacement steps in

New Madrid County Clerk Amy Brown resigns for personal reasons, with Nathan Bock stepping in as interim clerk. The county awaits Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe's appointment for a permanent replacement.

Standard Democrat
NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid County Clerk Amy Brown has resigned from office.

Brown, who was appointed to the office in January 2022 and elected to a four-year term in November 2022, submitted her resignation this week to the New Madrid County Commission. Also submitting her resignation was Brown’s deputy, Libby Wilson.

According to New Madrid County Presiding Commissioner Mark Baker, Brown cited personal reasons for her resignation.

The Commission has contacted the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe to appoint someone to fill the position as county clerk. Until the governor makes an appointment, Baker said Nathan Bock, who has served for the past several months as executive assistant to the Commission, will serve as interim county clerk.

“We have complete confidence in Nathan. He has already experienced some of the roles filled by the county clerk and we believe he will learn quickly,” Baker said.

