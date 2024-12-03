Joey Higgerson (Jill Bock/Standard Democrat)

“I think the people of New Madrid County deserve to get their money’s worth. They should be getting the best protection that they can,” Higgerson said. “And I’m going to give people the best that I have got — always.”

Following graduation from Hannibal-LaGrange University with a bachelor of science in criminal justice, Higgerson began his law enforcement career with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, which he describes as one of the best departments around.

“Once I got there, I felt like I was really doing a good job and I had a passion for what I was doing,” he said.

In 2013, Higgerson took a job with the New Madrid Police Department. In 2014, he was named the community’s chief of police.

Higgerson described the job as one he enjoyed. He used his years as chief of police to grow his skills in law enforcement and management.

While he was happy in his role, Higgerson said he realized there were no others his age interested in becoming sheriff.

“I kind of had this epiphany that I am going to have to do something here,” he said and added with a laugh, “One thing about me, and people around me will tell you this, I’m not scared to take the bull by the horns sometimes.”

In 2023, Higgerson announced his intent to seek the office of sheriff of New Madrid County. After winning the Republican primary, Higgerson was unopposed in the November election. He was sworn into office Dec. 29, 2024.

As he settled into the office in January, Higgerson said they are moving in the direction he wants to take the Department. He compared it to when he was named New Madrid’s chief of police.

“I came in to a situation there where we were definitely in a rebuilding state and built what I really thought was one of the best police departments for a city of our size in Southeast Missouri,” Higgerson said. “As I step into the role here, it is almost in the identical scenario.”

As part of that rebuilding, Higgerson brought over three of his most experienced officers from the Police Department. Some of the current deputies remained and former deputies have returned to strengthen the team.

Higgerson said together they are becoming more familiar with how they will deal with the civil processes, prisoners and the court while also dealing with the daily duties of the sheriff’s department.

Also he praised Ronnie Adams, who served as interim sheriff from June through December. Adams’ work made the transition easier, according to Higgerson.

But there are still challenges.

He wants the Department to address crime in a proactive manner.

Higgerson said among the first problems he will address is the crime in the small New Madrid County communities without local law enforcement. He said he and his deputies will work to remove the worst offenders.

Working with others is key to Higgerson’s plan to bringing down the crime rate.

While an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety he got to know Jim McMillen, who now heads the DPS, and his first partner at DPS was Derick Wheetley, who was recently elected Scott County’s sheriff. Also he has a close working relationship with New Madrid’s new Police Chief Shane Grissom as well as Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams Jr.

“You are talking about a time when everyone is short of personnel,” Higgerson acknowledged. “It is a time when we have to leverage all the resources we have.”

Higgerson is committed to enhancing the image and professionalism of the Sheriff’s Department.

As they move forward Higgerson plans training for supervisors on how to improve relations with employees and for deputies to improve their dealing with the public.

Deputies now wear the more formal Class A dress uniforms while on duty. All deputies drive marked police cars as well.

Image in law enforcement is important, Higgerson said.

“When a New Madrid County deputy responds to a call, I want the people to know that they have a professional, experienced officer there who is going to do what they need to do,” he said.

Higgerson said he and his deputies will strive to be part of community events whenever possible. In addition he and his staff will speak or provide trainings at local schools.

Transparency is also important.

“I think people deserve the truth and the things we are doing here are not a secret. They are wide open for the public to see because we are doing what is right. There is nothing for us to hide,” Higgerson said.

Most important, Higgerson said, he wants the public to know he intends to be accessible.

“My goal for my administration is that I would like to see in one year’s time a dramatic, noticeable reduction in crime throughout the county. Not only do I want to see the difference, I want the public to see the difference,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the voters for electing him.

“I would like to be here as long as the people will have me,” Higgerson said. “I want to earn people’s respect and I want to give them a reason to keep me in office.”