How New Madrid is transforming into a key player on the Mississippi River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for a 2025 barge boom on the Mississippi River, completing dredging at New Madrid's city harbor. The project aims to boost local barge traffic and port facilities.

By Jill Bock~Standard Democrat
The Corps of Engineers dredging fleet moved into place last week at the New Madrid city harbor. Dredging is used to move dirt from the bottom of the Mississippi River to maintain a 9-foot navigational channel to keep barge traffic flowing. Dredging operations took place at the New Madrid County Port Authority last fall but due to very low water elsewhere, the Corps moved its fall dredging operations to other areas, returning this month to complete the city harbor.Jill Bock/Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is already at work to ensure barge traffic remains moving along the Mississippi River during 2025.

This past weekend, dredging was completed at the New Madrid city harbor. The work is undertaken by the Corps to maintain a 9-foot navigation channel on the Mississippi River.

According to Timmie Lynn Hunter, executive director of the New Madrid County Port Authority, the importance of barge traffic continues to grow in New Madrid County. In addition to New Madrid’s city harbor, the Port Authority operates a slack water harbor with a second slack water harbor under construction.

Hunter said the second slack water harbor will provide needed fleeting space for the companies currently accessing the Mississippi River for the shipments of grain, fertilizer and other products.

Previously the Port Authority received $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds which was partially utilized for groundwork and fencing around the second harbor. Upcoming projects include additional dirt work, piling placement along the harbor and concreting the north harbor road.

“We can show what we have done with our money,” Hunter said. “You can see the growing footprint of the harbor.”

The Port Authority is seeking an additional $9.5 million to purchase and install a container crane on rails and a rail spur. If received, Hunter said, the second harbor could open in 2026.

“We are already the only slack-water harbor in Missouri on the Mississippi River,” Hunter said. “Who would have ever thought New Madrid County would become multimodal with dual slack water harbors? To have two slack water harbors and a city harbor is impressive.”

