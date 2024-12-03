CHARLESTON, Mo. — Fifteen individuals were arrested during the warrant roundup, “Operation Broken Hearts,” in Mississippi County.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, the following arrests occurred during the operation on Friday, Feb. 14.

“Warrants were issued for the following individuals because of investigations led by Detective Sgt. John Blakely and deputies spanning several months,” Ferrell said.

Individuals, their charges and bond status during the operation include:

James Ottinger, 38, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance and driving while revoked, $10,000 cash/surety;

Ben Revelle, 57, of East Prairie, parole warrant awaiting Department of Corrections;

Heather Krauss, 33, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, no bond;

Louis Achter, 65, of East Prairie, stealing unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Lonnie Seay, 56, of Dexter, harassment first degree, $10,000 cash/surety;

Christopher Burcks, 40, of Wyatt, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Melinda Rennick, 38, of Poplar Bluff, possession of controlled substance, $10,000 cash/surety;

Tonya Blasingain, 46, of Charleston, forgery, stealing, fraudulent use of credit device, resisting/interfering with arrest, $25,000 cash/surety;

Liza Garrett, 29, of East Prairie, stealing, no bond out of Scott County;

Robert Martin, 47, of East Prairie, failure to register motor vehicle, bonded;

Leslie Henderson, 37, of East Prairie, possession of controlled substance, bonded;

Sylvester Hamilton, 39, of Charleston, delivery of imitation controlled substance, bonded;

Michael Meeks, 38, of Charleston, failure to register sex offender, bonded;

Kimberly Smith, 58, of Charleston, failure to register vehicle, no valid license, improper display of license, bonded;

Kerrie Adams, 32, of Matthews, possession of controlled substance, no bond.

Ferrell commended the East Prairie Police Department, Charleston Department of Public Safety, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals Service.

"All assisted in making arrests from all over the Bootheel," Ferrell said.

The sherif also thanked his communication and jail staff for their teamwork.

“I would remind those people helping friends or loved ones with outstanding warrants of this Missouri Statute,” Ferrell said, referring to Statute 575.030 which addresses hindering prosecution-penalties.