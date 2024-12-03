All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2025

Oran R-3 music department receives STEAM grant

The Oran R-3 School District's music department, led by Amanda Flanigan, has been awarded a $1,000 STEAM mini-grant to enhance educational programs by integrating arts with science and technology.

story image illustation

The Oran R-3 School District’s music department, led by music/band teacher Amanda Flanigan, was awarded a Southeast Missouri STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) mini-grant for $1,000. This grant aims to enhance the integration of STEAM in educational programs across the region. Pictured are, from left: Dr. Marisa Bowen, MO Career Adviser Consultant with Southeast Regional Professional Development Center, or RPDC; Flanigan; and Laura McVay, MO Career Pathways Consultant with Southeast RPDC.

