All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2025

Oran superintendent honored with Pearce Award for 2025

Dr. Adam Friga, superintendent of Oran R-3 School District, receives the 2025 Robert L. Pearce Award for Outstanding Superintendent. Recognized for his leadership and impact on Missouri education.

Dr. Adam Friga
Dr. Adam Friga

ORAN, Mo. — Dr. Adam Friga, superintendent of the Oran R-3 School District, has been awarded the 2025 Robert L. Pearce Award for Outstanding Superintendent by the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (SEMO MASA). This accolade highlights Friga's leadership and dedication to education, as well as his significant contributions to Missouri schools.

A Leader in Education

Friga's influence extends beyond the Oran R-3 School District. He is actively involved in numerous committees and organizations that shape the future of education in Missouri. His roles include serving as a member of the MASA Executive Committee, president of the Southeast Region MASA, and a member of the Missouri Commissioner's Advisory Cabinet. Additionally, Friga contributes to the Southeast MO GOCSD Board, MEUHP Board, and the Mid American Superintendents Association, among others.

Advancing Educational Initiatives

Friga's efforts have been pivotal in advancing educational initiatives, advocating for small schools, and promoting innovative learning opportunities for students across the region. His leadership and vision continue to inspire staff, students, and colleagues, making a profound difference in the field of education. The Oran R-3 School District has expressed its heartfelt congratulations to Friga on this well-deserved recognition.

For more on educational achievements in the region, see our article on SHS counselor receives MCCA’s Pathfinder of the Year Award

