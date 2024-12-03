All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Personal property assessment deadline looms: Everything you need to know to avoid late fees

Personal property assessment lists are due by March 1 in New Madrid, Mississippi, and Scott counties. Avoid late fees by submitting your form on time via mail, drop-off, or online. Contact local assessors for help.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Personal property assessment lists are due by March 1 and here is everything citizens need to know based on their county.

According to New Madrid County Assessor Jacob Johnson, the deadline to return completed assessment lists is March 1.

“They are due March 1, but we will send out a second notice,” Johnson said. “And then if the assessment list is not sent in still, they will receive a penalty by the end of March.”

According to Johnson, individuals can turn in their assessment lists to the courthouse.

“You can turn it into the collector’s box that is outside,” Johnson said. “We also have a box inside on the security desk where you can put it. You can call us, and this year you can do it all online.”

Johnson said all citizens have to do is have their PIN number, which is on the assessment list, and the sheet will have the website address.

Johnson said if any New Madrid County resident has not received an assessment list or needs assistance filling it out, should contact the assessor’s office at 573-748-2387.

“Most should have received their assessment list, but I know the mail has not been very good to us,” Johnson said. “We have heard stories where some people haven’t received them yet and if they haven't, they need to contact us as soon as possible.”

According to Lisa Norton, Mississippi County assessor, there will also be a late filing penalty for failing to return the assessment list in by March 1.

However, Norton said her office will be sending out second notices in April to those who failed to turn in their assessment lists.

Norton said people in Mississippi County can return their assessment lists by mail, bring into the courthouse or file it online.

“We have had online filing since COVID,” Norton said. “To be able to do that, on the list that they were mailed, it has the website and their specific PIN number.”

Norton said Mississippi County residents who have not received their assessment list yet should contact her office.

As for Scott County residents, the deadline to return completed assessment lists is also March 1.

Those who have not received an assessment form or need help filling it out should contact Scott County Assessor Carla Essner at 573-545-3535.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 21
Free tax clinics in Sikeston and Benton offer help for senio...
NewsFeb. 21
Kehoe issues executive order to eliminate DEI programs in Mi...
NewsFeb. 21
From single digits to the 60s: Sikeston's weather set for a ...
NewsFeb. 21
Community invited to support Sikeston students' Black Histor...
Related
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond
NewsFeb. 20
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond
Bridgett Masterson officially named superintendent of New Madrid County R-1 School District
NewsFeb. 20
Bridgett Masterson officially named superintendent of New Madrid County R-1 School District
Fugitive captured: Missouri woman arrested in North Carolina for parole violation
NewsFeb. 20
Fugitive captured: Missouri woman arrested in North Carolina for parole violation
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
NewsFeb. 19
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
Sikeston Jaycees make donation to rodeo museum
NewsFeb. 19
Sikeston Jaycees make donation to rodeo museum
Navigating Sikeston's snow-covered streets: Safety tips and plowing priorities
NewsFeb. 19
Navigating Sikeston's snow-covered streets: Safety tips and plowing priorities
Prepare for the freeze: expert advice and local resources for cold weather safety
NewsFeb. 19
Prepare for the freeze: expert advice and local resources for cold weather safety
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at the 15 arrests in Mississippi County
NewsFeb. 18
Operation Broken Hearts: A closer look at the 15 arrests in Mississippi County
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy