SIKESTON — Personal property assessment lists are due by March 1 and here is everything citizens need to know based on their county.

According to New Madrid County Assessor Jacob Johnson, the deadline to return completed assessment lists is March 1.

“They are due March 1, but we will send out a second notice,” Johnson said. “And then if the assessment list is not sent in still, they will receive a penalty by the end of March.”

According to Johnson, individuals can turn in their assessment lists to the courthouse.

“You can turn it into the collector’s box that is outside,” Johnson said. “We also have a box inside on the security desk where you can put it. You can call us, and this year you can do it all online.”

Johnson said all citizens have to do is have their PIN number, which is on the assessment list, and the sheet will have the website address.

Johnson said if any New Madrid County resident has not received an assessment list or needs assistance filling it out, should contact the assessor’s office at 573-748-2387.

“Most should have received their assessment list, but I know the mail has not been very good to us,” Johnson said. “We have heard stories where some people haven’t received them yet and if they haven't, they need to contact us as soon as possible.”

According to Lisa Norton, Mississippi County assessor, there will also be a late filing penalty for failing to return the assessment list in by March 1.

However, Norton said her office will be sending out second notices in April to those who failed to turn in their assessment lists.

Norton said people in Mississippi County can return their assessment lists by mail, bring into the courthouse or file it online.

“We have had online filing since COVID,” Norton said. “To be able to do that, on the list that they were mailed, it has the website and their specific PIN number.”

Norton said Mississippi County residents who have not received their assessment list yet should contact her office.

As for Scott County residents, the deadline to return completed assessment lists is also March 1.

Those who have not received an assessment form or need help filling it out should contact Scott County Assessor Carla Essner at 573-545-3535.