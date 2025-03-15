All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction

Photos from Harmony Hill Trailer Park in Poplar Bluff show the extensive damage caused by recent destruction. Despite the devastation, there have been no reported fatalities in the area.

Daily American Republic staff writer Joe McGraw captured these images from the devastated Harmony Hill Trailer Park on the west side of Poplar Bluff. No fatalities have been reported from this area. It was hit Friday, March 14, by a tornado of undertermined strength.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is currently touring damaged areas of Butler County.

A National Weather Service assessment team is also expected to be in Butler County today.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as information becomes available.

