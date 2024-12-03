All sections
NewsJanuary 20, 2025

PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration White House Arrival

Explore a curated collection of AP photos capturing key moments from Trump's inauguration to Biden's White House arrival.

AP News, Associated Press
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, pose with President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, pose with President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, pose with President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as they arrive at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as they arrive at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, second left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as they arrive at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden looks on as he and first lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President-elect Donald Trump looks on as he and Melania Trump are welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President-elect Donald Trump looks on as he and Melania Trump are welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President-elect Donald Trump looks on as he and Melania Trump are welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, pose with President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, speak with President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Joe Biden, from left, President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Jill Biden and Melania Trump walk into the White House after a greeting, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, from left, President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Jill Biden and Melania Trump walk into the White House after a greeting, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk to greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden stand before greeting President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

