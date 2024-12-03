The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating tornado that struck the area, leaving the future of the school uncertain.

“Tomorrow, the administrative team and I will meet with community leaders, civic groups, and the ministerial alliance, closely collaborating with Ms. Young, our Kindergarten Principal,” Dr. Aaron Cornman said Sunday, March 15. “We aim to evaluate all possible options for our kindergarten students' education. With this in mind, please understand that our district will not be in session for at least the week of March 17-21, 2025.”

Initial information was that the district was still considering whether to close for the week, but a later update shared that the decision had been made.

The tornado caused severe damage to the kindergarten center, which appears to have suffered a total loss, Cornman said in a letter to parents Sunday. This has left the community and school officials working to assess the damage and plan for the future of the students and staff.

Structural Assessment and Cleanup Efforts

An outside agency conducted a structural assessment and visual analysis of the kindergarten center to determine its safety for occupancy.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, confirmation was received that the building is safe for cleanup efforts to begin, Cornman said. The custodial and maintenance staff have already started removing loose and free-hanging items that pose safety concerns. This process is expected to continue through at least tomorrow.

The administrative team is coordinating with community leaders, civic groups, and the ministerial alliance to evaluate all possible options for the instruction of kindergarten students, Cornman said. The team is working closely with the kindergarten principal, to ensure a sustainable plan is developed.

Community and State Support

Gov. Mike Kehoe has pledged state support to aid in recovery efforts, as officials explore alternative learning sites for the displaced 384 students.

The priority remains to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff while coordinating efforts with state and federal agencies, including DESE, FEMA, and the insurance carrier MUSIC, Cornman said.