NewsMarch 16, 2025

Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 

Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center faces uncertain future after a tornado causes severe damage. Cleanup and assessments are underway, with community and state support aiding recovery efforts. School closures continue.

The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating tornado that struck the area, leaving the future of the school uncertain. Classes have been cancelled for the district for Monday as this assessment and clean up process continue, with a strong likelihood of closure extending through next week.

The tornado caused severe damage to the kindergarten center, which appears to have suffered a total loss, Dr. Aaron Cornman said in a letter to parents Sunday. This has left the community and school officials working to assess the damage and plan for the future of the students and staff.

Structural Assessment and Cleanup Efforts

An outside agency conducted a structural assessment and visual analysis of the kindergarten center to determine its safety for occupancy.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, confirmation was received that the building is safe for cleanup efforts to begin, Cornman said. The custodial and maintenance staff have already started removing loose and free-hanging items that pose safety concerns. This process is expected to continue through at least tomorrow.

The administrative team is coordinating with community leaders, civic groups, and the ministerial alliance to evaluate all possible options for the instruction of kindergarten students, Cornman said. The team is working closely with the kindergarten principal, to ensure a sustainable plan is developed.

Community and State Support

Governor Mike Kehoe has pledged state support to aid in recovery efforts, as officials explore alternative learning sites for the displaced 384 students.

For more information on the ongoing recovery efforts and community support, visit Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after devastating tornadoes and Governor Kehoe pledges state support after Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center suffers devastating damage

The school district has announced that it will not be in session Monday, with a strong likelihood of closure extending through next week. The priority remains to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff while coordinating efforts with state and federal agencies, including DESE, FEMA, and the insurance carrier MUSIC, Cornman said.

