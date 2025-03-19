The Poplar Bluff R-I School District is implementing a comprehensive plan to address the significant damage caused by a recent tornado. No announcements have been made regarding whether classes will be held next week as of Wednesday afternoon.

The storm has forced the closure of the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for the remainder of the school year.

However, the district is taking action to ensure that students can continue their education with minimal disruption.

Relocation and Safety Measures

In response to the tornado damage, all kindergarten center students will be relocated to the Mark Twain School campus at 1235 N. Main St.

"Our team is working diligently to ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible," said Dr. Aaron Corman, superintendent. "The new location is fully equipped to accommodate all of the students and happens to be the former home of our kindergartners, prior to opening the Camp Road facility in 2011."

The Early Childhood Center, which is adjacent to the damaged kindergarten center, has been deemed safe for use by structural engineers. Meanwhile, the O'Neal Elementary FEMA Safe Room, which sustained roof damage, will undergo repairs while still accommodating students.

Community Support and Future Plans

The district has received support from Three Rivers College, which has agreed to provide classroom space for Mark Twain students in grades 7-12. Additionally, the middle school cohort will relocate to a dedicated space on the Victory Lane campus.

"We are eternally appreciative to our church partners and civic leaders for graciously offering alternative options for consideration," Cornman said. "We arrived at our decision in order to expedite the process and keep our grade spans together."

As the district moves forward, staff members are working to relocate items to new locations, ensuring that in-person learning can resume safely. The community is also being provided with childcare and food service options during this transitional period.

"We know these changes will bring their own sets of challenges," Cornman said. "Our faculty, staff and leadership teams are committed to coming together to provide in-person learning opportunities for all students as soon as safely possible.

"We appreciate your flexibility and understanding.

"As we move through the next few days, there could be many unknowns.

"Please know that we will continue to share details about transportation and other services as they are finalized. We couldn’t be more proud of our community for coming together to rebuild during this trying time."

