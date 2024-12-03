In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected. With numerous local businesses and organizations stepping up, the town is demonstrating its resilience and commitment to helping neighbors in need.

Community Centers and Businesses Offer Aid

Bluff First Church will transform into a distribution and resource center, canceling Sunday services to focus on relief efforts. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a form to assist, as spots are limited. The church is coordinating with Convoy of Hope and awaiting the city's assessment to ensure the right supplies are delivered to the community. To volunteer, click here.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment is offering free chain sharpening services to aid in cleanup efforts. They are also working on chainsaws and generators, providing essential tools for residents to begin rebuilding. FCC Behavioral Health is accepting donations of water, clothes, and diapers at their Lester Street location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Local Businesses and Organizations Step Up

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has received donations of supplies and food from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Las Margaritas set up a food trailer Saturday to feed first responders, while Southeast Signs and Bluff Signs are offering their fleet of cranes and trucks for cleanup efforts at no charge. Bluff Signs can be reached at 573-625-3861. Southeast Signs can be reached at 573-429-3436.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff are providing food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum. Sparklight is offering free WiFi, and Pepsi is supplying free drinks to support the displaced residents.

For more information on how to help or receive assistance, visit Bluff First Church's volunteer form