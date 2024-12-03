All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Portageville Fire urges caution after serious crash leaves driver trapped and injured

Portageville Fire and Rescue responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on I-55, freeing a trapped driver with serious injuries. Officials urge drivers to exercise caution in wet conditions.

Standard Democrat
Personnel with Portageville's Fire and Rescue team check on an overturned vehicle near Marston on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Personnel with Portageville's Fire and Rescue team check on an overturned vehicle near Marston on Thursday, Jan. 30. Portageville Fire and Rescue

MARSTON, Mo. —  Portageville Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with entrapment on northbound Interstate 55 near the 39-mile marker on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The incident occurred at 4:33 p.m., involving one vehicle in the median and another overturned off the right side of the roadway in the treeline, according to Portageville Fire and Rescue. Rescue 1 arrived on the scene and worked to extricate the driver from the overturned vehicle, who was then transported to a nearby ambulance with serious injuries. Occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Collaboration and caution

Portageville Fire and Rescue expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Portageville Police, New Madrid County Sheriff, and New Madrid County Ambulance. The scene was cleared, and Rescue 1 was back in service by 5:08 p.m. In a statement, Portageville Fire emphasized the importance of reducing speed and exercising caution when driving in wet conditions, extending thoughts and prayers to the families involved in the crash.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy