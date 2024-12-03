MARSTON, Mo. — Portageville Fire and Rescue responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with entrapment on northbound Interstate 55 near the 39-mile marker on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The incident occurred at 4:33 p.m., involving one vehicle in the median and another overturned off the right side of the roadway in the treeline, according to Portageville Fire and Rescue. Rescue 1 arrived on the scene and worked to extricate the driver from the overturned vehicle, who was then transported to a nearby ambulance with serious injuries. Occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Collaboration and caution

Portageville Fire and Rescue expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Portageville Police, New Madrid County Sheriff, and New Madrid County Ambulance. The scene was cleared, and Rescue 1 was back in service by 5:08 p.m. In a statement, Portageville Fire emphasized the importance of reducing speed and exercising caution when driving in wet conditions, extending thoughts and prayers to the families involved in the crash.