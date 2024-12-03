All sections
March 10, 2025

Portageville man charged in kidnapping

A Portageville man, Michael J. Birdwell Jr., faces charges including first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action after allegedly abducting a woman and threatening her with a hatchet-style weapon.

Standard Democrat
Michael Birdwell Jr.
Mississippi County Jail/Vinelink

NEW MADRID, Mo. — A New Madrid County man is being held without bond in connection with kidnapping a woman.

Michael J. Birdwell Jr., 42, of Portageville is charged with first degree kidnapping – facilitating a felony – inflicting injury – terrorizing, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. March 4 Sgt. Nicholas Pratte with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department met with the victim, who stated while driving to a family member’s residence, she passed Birdwell’s vehicle at an intersection. Birdwell then began calling and threatening her.

Because of the threats, she went to another residence in Lilbourn, where she attempted to hide her vehicle.

The victim told the officer while at the residence, she and others observed Birdwell drive up. At that time, she said she asked them to go with the children elsewhere in the house for safety while she attempted to to exit using another route to avoid a confrontation, however she was met by Birdwell, who was wielding a hatchet-style weapon.

“Birdwell took her cell phones and her car key from her and threatened to strike her in the head with the weapon if she did not come with him,” the officer wrote in the probable cause.

Birdwell forced her into his vehicle and took her to his residence located in an area south of Marston, where he reportedly threatened the victim’s life. While exiting the vehicle, the victim was able to escape, run to a neighboring residence and contact authorities.

Currently Birdwell is being held in the Mississippi County Jail, pending his appearance at 10 a.m. March 10 before Associate Judge Brandon Sanchez in Division II of in New Madrid County Circuit Court.

