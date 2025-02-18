SIKESTON — With temperatures forecast to stay well below freezing now and in the coming days, there are precautions residents can take to stay safe and warm.

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory from midnight Wednesday, Feb. 19 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 due to very cold wind chills as low as 5 to 13 degrees below zero expected through the entire region including Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Stoddard Counties.

These extreme cold conditions could result in hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken, the Weather Service said, adding individuals should use caution while traveling outside, and they should wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves to keep warm.

The Warming Center in Sikeston is also ready to provide nights of warm stays for those in need.

Since late 2019, Spread Hope Now has operated the Center located at 915 S. Kingshighway for those who have nowhere to go when the forecasted overnight temperature reaches 32 degrees or below.

According to Mari Ann Moyers, director of Spread Hope Now, the Center will be open Thursday, Feb. 20 but will revaluate afterward based on the temperature.

“People can always watch our Facebook page to see if we decide to remain open another night,” Moyers said.

According to Moyers, when the Center is open, doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served.

“There is laundry facilities, and people can take showers and people do not have to bring anything with them,” Moyers said. “We’ll provide toiletries and blankets. People can come and go until 10 p.m.”

After 10 p.m., Moyers said they lock the doors so those utilizing the Center can sleep. Moyers said the Center is then open until 8 a.m. the next morning and a hot breakfast is provided. People can get warm clothing if needed, she said.

Moyers noted the facility is not a 24-hour operating center and it is only open at 6 p.m. on the nights they are open.

Moyers said the Center also announced this year that it is a drug- and alcohol-free facility.

“We go from Dec. 1 to the last day of February as far as our year so we are letting people that have been staying at the warming center know they need to start thinking about what they will do after that,” Moyers said.

Also in Portageville, with the winter weather and cold temperatures, the Portageville First Church of God Family Life Center at 500 King Ave. will be open. The life center has been designated as a warming center and will be available as needed.

In Mississippi County, there are no warming centers scheduled to be open but the county’s Emergency Management Director Danny Harris shared tips on staying safe and warm during cold weather.

Harris said families should always have a family emergency plan or kit for supplies.

“Dry food, bottled water, flashlights, powered radio, extra batteries and more can all be useful,” Harris said. “Make sure to also have an emergency kit in your vehicles: food blankets, snacks, jumper cables, flares or shovels.”

Lastly, Harris said it’s important to make sure to bundle up and stay as warm as possible with extra layers of clothes and blankets.