When the worst happens to a community, its people often show incredible resiliency in the moments, days, and weeks that follow.

Poplar Bluff, Butler County, and the surrounding counties are experiencing that level of toughness and togetherness as its people continue to recover from Saturday morning’s tornadoes that devastated our area.

Homes have been destroyed. Businesses have been hit with minor-to-major damage. Trees are down on houses. Some homes in the tornado’s path were spared when those trees missed their house by inches.

Seven individuals lost their lives in our area, one in Butler County and six in Wayne County.

Within a matter of minutes, after the storm was over, community members began to spring into action. And begin the kind of sacrifice it takes to come back from such devastating times.

“We know we have kind and caring people locally. To see it spring into action like it has is breathtaking,” Poplar Bluff City Manager Rob Knodell shared Monday morning before starting his day. “Words can hardly describe the outpouring of support, volunteering and resources people have provided.”

Law enforcement, city or county officials, or others didn’t have to ask for help. The floodgates of help sprung wide open quickly.

“After the storm hit, within 15 minutes we had people showing up at the (Poplar Bluff) police station with chainsaws asking where to go,” Knodell recalled. “The minute we opened the doors at the (Black River) Coliseum for displaced people, we had people showing up offering to volunteer. They were asking what they needed to do or where they needed to go. ... The response was incredible.”

Butler County Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers agreed.

“As soon as the storms had passed over us, a group of us left the police department and there was a collection of people already, about a dozen people, showed up to help ... not knowing if there was anything to help with yet,” Myers said.

Myers shared that his thoughts went back to the tornado that went through Pine Cone Estates in 2002.

“I was a county commissioner then, and the same thing happened. That afternoon, people started showing up to help,” Myers recalled.

“That’s what our community does. That’s the last big tornado ... this one, the magnitude is much larger and there is more to do. I’m confident the community is up to the task.”

Knodell acknowledged it’s easy for communities to live behind “walls” because of differences of opinion or beliefs. But when tragedy strikes, those walls come tumbling down.

“We build a lot of walls, property lines, city and county. We have affluent neighborhoods and poorer neighborhoods ... different religions. But all those walls have disappeared. We’re all one people,” Knodell explained.

“All of those challenges and disagreements, I think people say, ‘We’ll deal with those another day. Right now, we’re all together.’”

Myers said Poplar Bluff and area communities are blessed to have so many people willing to volunteer and share resources.

“If you’re going by and see somebody picking up limbs, if you have the time, ask if you can help. They may resist at first, but you can build friendships that way. We’ve been seeing that,” Myers explained.

“People don’t know each other, but they can help them.”

Knodell shared that he’s witnessed many acts of kindness during his travels across the area.

“People that have tremendous means to give and support are doing so. People who struggle financially themselves are doing everything they can as well. It’s across the entire spectrum,” he said.

“I can speak for our utility workers, police, fire and others out there, they’ve been overwhelmed with support and assistance.

“(If they’re) offered a sandwich or a bag of fast food, and if they’ve already eaten, then they take it to another house and pass it on. That spirit is wonderful. You don’t have to organize. It happens.”

The clean-up, rebuilding, and putting lives back together will last longer than some may realize.

“One thing that’s important to point out and remind people, this is going to be a long haul. Just because things will start to get cleaned up and look better the next few weeks, we’re still going to have people in really rough situations,” Knodell stressed. “Businesses will be struggling to get their doors open.

“Sometimes you get that kind of early wave (of help), and when the needs are really broad and widespread across the community, (the help) will get more targeted.”

Myers’ job takes him into the heart of tragedies and he’s often first on the scene. What he has witnessed with the people of Poplar Bluff and the area stepping up to help puts a smile on his face.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see the damage. Once the sun rose, it was heartwarming to see the community come together to help their neighbors. I’m proud to call Poplar Bluff home.”

Chris is publisher of the Daily American Republic. He can be reached at cpruett@darnews.com .