NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Public hearing on Ameren rate increase set for Jan. 21

A public hearing on Ameren Missouri's proposed 15.49% rate increase is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Cape Girardeau. The hearing will address the $446 million increase and the continuation of the Fuel Adjustment Clause.

By Nathan Gladden!~Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missourian/File

An Ameren rate increase public hearing held by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

The public hearing comes after Ameren Missouri filed a rate increase request with the PSC. According to an Ameren Missouri public notice, the 15.49% increase would total $446 million.

“For the average residential customer, the proposed increase would be approximately 15.77% or $17.45 per month,” the notice stated.

The notice says Ameren has requested the PSC to continue the Fuel Adjustment Clause (FAC). The document describes the clause as allowing Ameren to adjust its customers’ rates three times per year based on “varying net energy costs” and is applied to the customer’s bill, based on usage.

The document states the hearing is divided into two parts. In the first part, people can ask questions of Ameren Missouri, Missouri Office of the Public Counsel and the PSC staff without the regulatory law judge and PSC commissioners present.

According to the notice, the second part of the hearing will include both the judge and commissioners, as people may testify on the record for the case.

There also will be two virtual public hearings, one at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and the other at noon Friday, Jan. 24.

The notice states people also can make written comments or find more information about the case by contacting the Missouri Public Service Commission through email at pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling (800) 392-4211.

