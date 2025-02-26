Purina donates $25,000 to update Dexter Animal Shelter 

DEXTER, Mo. — Team members from Purina in Bloomfield presented a $25,000 donation to update the Dexter Animal Shelter.

The funds will be used to build a show room, which helps increase pet adoptions. The shelter will also add additional storage, more functional laundry space, they will separate bathroom and office space creating a more sanitary environment and begin work on adding outdoor spaces to their kennels.

“We would not be able to make any of these changes or additions without this generous donation from Purina,” said Ashton Grainger, Animal Control Officer. “We’re so glad that they are a valued partner and contributor to our shelter and to Dexter’s community of animal lovers.”

The Dexter Animal Shelter’s mission is to provide a safe environment for abandoned and neglected animals. The organization hosts adoption events to assist in finding animals their forever homes. They also assist with pet population by requiring all shelter animals to be spay, neutered and vaccinated.

“At Purina, we strive to support critical programs and partners in the communities we call home,” said Jeff Goodmanson, Purina Factory Manager in Bloomfield. “Dexter Animal Shelter is a vital organization in this area, and it’s an honor to support their work.”

In the last five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million to organizations focused on making a difference for pets, people and the planet. Purina has operated in Bloomfield since 1972 and today employs more than 490 local associates. To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit purina.com/partnerships.