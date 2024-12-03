Quad region under winter storm warning

SIKESTON — A winter storm warning is in effect late Thursday and Friday in portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, a broad storm system will move into the area late Thursday, Jan. 9 into Friday, Jan. 10 in the following Missouri counties: New Madrid, Mississippi, Scott, Stoddard, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Ripley and Butler. Snowfall will begin during the pre-dawn hours Friday and persist through much of the day in the cities of Marble Hill, Sikeston, New Madrid, Charleston, Jackson, Doniphan, Poplar Bluff, Van Buren and Cape Girardeau. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, the Weather Service said. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the Weather Service said. The latest road conditions can be obtained by visiting www.weather.gov/pah/roads