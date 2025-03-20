Quick response saves Sikeston elementary from major fire damage

SIKESTON – A Sikeston elementary building caught fire late Wednesday, March 19, but Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded swiftly, and the fire was quickly detained.

According to Sikeston Public Schools Superintendent Shannon Holifield, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit on the roof of Wing Elementary located on Gen. George E. Day Parkway caught fire around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“We believe that it was caused by the wind,” Holifield said.

Lorrie McClenton, building and grounds director for Sikeston Public Schools, said it’s believed wind caused a gas line to become compromised.

“The gas line of the HVAC unit became compromised, we believe, due to the wind and when the heat came on, it ignited the fire,” McClenton said. “The fire was contained to the roof, not the inside of the building.”

Holifield agreed.

“We are so thankful that someone saw it and called it in quickly,” the superintendent said. “With that wind, it could have been a lot worse.

Holifield continued: “And to Sikeston DPS and Fire, we are so thankful to them, too, for responding so quickly.”

Holifield said the district shut down power temporarily early Thursday, March 20, and the district’s maintenance department began cleanup from the fire. Code enforcement with the City of Sikeston also visited and assessed the scene.

“They are going to isolate that area that was damaged and shut that down for now,” Holifield said.

According to Holifield, the fourth grade hall received damaged.

“There are four classrooms in the fourth grade hall that have mostly water damage,” Holifield said. “The very last classroom where the unit was over, there is damage to the roof. That is where they put water to get the fire out, and then the water ran into the other rooms, causing some water floor damage to the other classrooms. So, there is ceiling, tile and water damage.”

McClenton and Holifield also said SERVPRO, which offers fire and water damage restoration services, was at the school Thursday morning for cleanup, and the school plans to be ready Tuesday, March 25 when students return to class from their from spring break.

Holifield said if there are one or two classrooms that aren’t ready by Tuesday, a plan is in place for students to be relocated elsewhere in the building.

“It should not affect school starting back on Tuesday,” Holifield said.

McClenton agreed.

“Contractors will work throughout the weekend to get things ready by Tuesday,” she said.

Wing Elementary Principal Dee Beydler also said she was grateful things weren’t as bad as they could have been.

“We are very thankful they were fast to get here and that everybody was safe when fighting the fire,” Beydler said. “We’re thankful that we have minimal damage that we can get cleaned up quickly so we can get back to business.”