All sections
NewsFebruary 1, 2025

Recovery crews return to the Potomac debris after the deadly plane and helicopter crash

Recovery crews continue searching the Potomac River after a midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter killed 67 people. Investigations focus on air traffic control and pilot actions.

CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press
Members of a Fire and Rescue team search for debris on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Members of a Fire and Rescue team search for debris on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators examine cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, recovered from the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (NTSB via AP)
In this image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators examine cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, recovered from the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (NTSB via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency vehicles and recovery operations are seen near the mouth of the Anacostia River at the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Emergency vehicles and recovery operations are seen near the mouth of the Anacostia River at the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police and rescue boats work in the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Police and rescue boats work in the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officials gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Officials gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An American airline aircraft take off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as a Coast Guard vessel with a crane works near the wreckage, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
An American airline aircraft take off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as a Coast Guard vessel with a crane works near the wreckage, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, a NTSB investigator examine cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, recovered from the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (NTSB via AP)
In this image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, a NTSB investigator examine cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, recovered from the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (NTSB via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor walks toward flowers and a letter left in memorial to the victims of a mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near the Potomac river at the base of the Titanic Memorial, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A visitor walks toward flowers and a letter left in memorial to the victims of a mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near the Potomac river at the base of the Titanic Memorial, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency vehicles and recovery operations are seen near the mouth of the Anacostia River at the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Emergency vehicles and recovery operations are seen near the mouth of the Anacostia River at the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers and a letter in memorial to the victims of a mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near the Potomac river are pictured at the Titanic Memorial, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Flowers and a letter in memorial to the victims of a mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near the Potomac river are pictured at the Titanic Memorial, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman speaks with reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman speaks with reporters at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search and rescue boats work on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Search and rescue boats work on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Coast Guard boat works in the Potomac river as an American Airlines jet approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A Coast Guard boat works in the Potomac river as an American Airlines jet approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A Coast Guard vessel works on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police and coast guard boats are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River as an American Airlines plane passes in the foreground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Police and coast guard boats are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River as an American Airlines plane passes in the foreground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of a Fire and Rescue team search for debris on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Members of a Fire and Rescue team search for debris on the Potomac river, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An American Airlines jet approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site in the Potomac river where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
An American Airlines jet approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va., near the wreckage site in the Potomac river where an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided, as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Recovery crews and divers searched the Potomac River for remains and cleared wreckage Saturday from the midair collision of a passenger jet and Army helicopter that killed 67 people.

A Coast Guard cutter outfitted with a crane waited by the wreckage as occasional recovery team members slipped into the water amid a group of smaller emergency boats.

No one survived the Wednesday night collision. The remains of 42 people had been pulled from the river by Saturday afternoon, including 38 that had been positively identified, according to Washington emergency officials. They expect to recover all of the remains, though the wreckage of the plane's fuselage will probably have to be pulled from the water to get all the bodies, officials said.

On Friday night the helicopter “was briefly stabilized with a crane to assist in recovery efforts, however, it has not been removed from the water,” the Washington Fire and EMS Department said in the Saturday statement.

The collision occurred as an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas carrying 64 passengers was preparing to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport, just across the Potomac from the nation's capital, and hit an Army Black Hawk helicopter that apparently flew into the jet's path. The helicopter had three soldiers on board.

Army officials have said the helicopter crew was highly experienced, and familiar with the congested skies around the city. Military aircraft frequently make such flights to practice routes they would use if key government officials need to be evacuated during an attack or major catastrophe.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to update reporters on Saturday evening.

Investigators are examining the actions of the military pilot and air traffic control. Full NTSB investigations typically take at least a year, though investigators hope to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

Other possible factors in the crash, including the helicopter’s altitude and whether the crew was using night vision goggles, are still under investigation, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News Channel.

Black boxes have been recovered from both aircraft.

More than 300 responders were taking part in the recovery effort at a given time, officials said. After a rainy Friday, clear skies and warmer temperatures made for better conditions Saturday for workers in the field. Two Navy salvage barges were also expected to arrive to lift heavy wreckage.

“This is heartbreaking work,” Washington, D.C., Fire Chief John Donnelly Sr. told reporters told reporters Friday. “It’s been a tough response for a lot of our people.”

On Saturday a trio of longtime friends came to the Potomac shoreline, looking for a way to remember the victims.

Nancy Cory, Beth Yesford and Bonnie Gray, who are from Maryland and Virginia, all had trouble sleeping Wednesday night after the crash, and Cory suggested they find somewhere to leave flowers. They eventually found a marina in Alexandria, Virginia, not far from where the planes collided, and threw the flowers into the river. The white dome of the U.S. Capitol could be seen in the distance.

“Everyone in this area has used that airport, for work, for family,” Cory said. “It’s just — there are no words.”

“It’s the people,” Gray said. “We’re here to pay respects for those people.”

With the nation already grieving the collision, an air ambulance plane slammed into a busy intersection in a crowded Philadelphia neighborhood Friday night, killing all six people on board, including a child who had just undergone treatment at a hospital and at least one person on the ground. At least three people remained hospitalized Saturday with injuries, though officials said it could be days until the full toll of the dead and injured is clear.

In Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration heavily restricted helicopter traffic around the airport on Friday, hours after President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that the helicopter had been flying higher than allowed.

NTSB member Todd Inman told reporters Friday that investigators had interviewed at least one air traffic controller who was working when the crash happened. He said interviews were ongoing and that it was unclear how many controllers were on duty at the time.

Investigators will also examine staffing levels, training, hiring and other factors, in addition to looking at controllers' records.

The FAA has long struggled with a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Officials say the helicopter's maximum allowed altitude at the time was 200 feet (about 60 meters), though they have not said whether it had exceeded that limit.

But on Friday, one day after he questioned the helicopter pilot’s actions and blamed diversity initiatives for undermining air safety, Trump said the helicopter was “flying too high.”

“It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Wednesday's crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a residential neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens, just after takeoff from Kennedy Airport. The crash killed all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

Experts regularly highlight that plane travel is overwhelmingly safe, but the crowded airspace around Reagan National can challenge even the most experienced pilots.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy