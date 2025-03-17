Region unites: How can you help? Where can you get help? Here a list

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on Friday, March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected.

Van Buren School District is opening the new gym locker rooms at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the old gym will be open at 6:45 a.m. Monday for showers as well. Buses will run as close to their regular routes as they can, though some places might not be accessible.

The district is getting a food delivery Monday morning so they will be fully operational in the cafeteria. They hope they can be helpful to the community and the neighboring communities who have suffered so much, district officials said. They will be organizing donations and other resources this week.

As with all weather-related issues, they will be lenient with attendance as the community works through the storm aftermath.

Carter County Sheriff’s Department reports that from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice, deputies will be stopping and talking with folks in affected areas. “If you're not a property owner or requested by the property owner do not go near affected areas,” Sheriff Alonzo Bradwell said. “The town of Fremont is to only be accessed by property owners or verified people that have been given permission. “This effort is to help property owners that suffered damage, and keep theives who are willing to capitolize on suffering away. We will not tolerate anyone messing around our citizens properties. If caught expect to see our jail cell.”

Taylors Stateline Travel Center & Longhorn Grill is offering their showers free of charge to anyone in need that has been affected by the storm this week. They are also offering reduced pricing and specials that are attached to this post.

The Bluff Church is collecting boxes and totes to provide to staff at Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for when they re-enter the building to collect their belongings or classroom items.

If you have questions or need someone to pick up boxes and totes contact Dave Elledge (573) 429-0960.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has shared the FEMA building at Clearwater Elementary will be open for anyone needing shelter/a warm place to sleep. This will be available while school is out of session.

United Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing meals for all those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff's emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said.

Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.

Hygiene items include soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

“This community always works together! Thank you,” the Rev. Greg Kirk said in a message to the community.

Bluff First Church transformed into a distribution and resource center, canceling Sunday services to focus on relief efforts. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a form to assist, as spots are limited. The church is coordinating with Convoy of Hope and awaiting the city's assessment to ensure the right supplies are delivered to the community. To volunteer, click here.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment is offering free chain sharpening services to aid in cleanup efforts. They are also working on chainsaws and generators, providing essential tools for residents to begin rebuilding. FCC Behavioral Health is accepting donations of water, clothes, and diapers at their Lester Street location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has received donations of supplies and food from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Las Margaritas set up a food trailer Saturday to feed first responders, while Southeast Signs and Bluff Signs are offering their fleet of cranes and trucks for cleanup efforts at no charge. Bluff Signs can be reached at 573-625-3861. Southeast Signs can be reached at 573-429-3436.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff are providing food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum. Sparklight is offering free WiFi, and Pepsi is supplying free drinks to support the displaced residents.

For more information on how to help or receive assistance, visit Bluff First Church's volunteer form.

Bootleggers BBQ will be setup in Fremont starting at 11:30 Monday serving lunch. “If your home is damaged, you are out of power, or working on storm cleanup, stop and see them!” Carter County EMA.

At all Munch-N-Pump locations that serve hot food, there will be a $3.99 cheeseburger and fry meal available.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment shared that due to the respect and kindness shown to them on Sunday as they did free sharpening they have decided to give free sharpenings for the rest of the month of March for anyone cleaning up. But please be patient, they said, as they may need to do some of the sharpenings after hours.

Poplar Bluff Street Department has announced they will begin picking up trees and limbs only. This will start March 23rd.

“It needs to be in the edge of your yard (not the street or in the ditch). We are allowing a week to give people time to get all their tree debris from their backyards out front for pick up. You may take your tree debris yourself to the city’s yard waste disposal site on the east side of town. It’s located at the end of South F St. on county road 604. We WILL NOT pick up lumber, plywood, metal,insulation, etc. These items will be up to the homeowner to dispose of. Henson’s transfer station is able to accept those materials."

Cornerstone Tabernacle UPC offered outreach Saturday with sack lunches and bottled water, as well as gathering volunteers to help with recovery efforts.

Convoy of Hope distributed disaster relief supplies including water, totes, tarps, hygiene products, snacks and more on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Editor Donna Farley.