Samuel M. Hunter, DVM

SIKESTON — Dr. Samuel Magill Hunter passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Sam was born to William Pinnell and Frances Magill Hunter on August 22, 1946, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Sam attended St. Francis Xavier School in Sikeston from 1951 to 1959. He then attended the Abbey School in Cañon City, Colorado, graduating in 1964. After high school, Sam attended Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, where he studied animal husbandry, and earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1970.

Sam married Erica Wolfram, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 13, 1970. Sam and Erica met on a blind date while they were attending college.

Sam practiced veterinary medicine in Palmyra, Missouri, briefly in 1970, before moving back to his hometown, Sikeston.

On Feb. 1, 1971, Sam established North Ridge Veterinary Hospital, where he practiced veterinary medicine, on both large and small animals, until his retirement in 2012. During his veterinary practice, Sam expanded North Ridge Veterinary Hospital into a multi-doctor practice with branches in New Madrid and Charleston, Missouri. Sam was dedicated to his practice, his patients, and their owners.

In 1971, Sam and Erica moved to a farm north of Sikeston, where they raised their family and taught their children the importance of faith, hard work and an education.

Throughout his life, Sam answered the call to serve his community in many capacities and was recognized for this service on several occasions.

Sam followed in the footsteps of his father, William Pinnell, in several of these endeavors: Board Member and Loan Committee, Bank of New Madrid, (1982-2025); Supervisor/Honorary Supervisor, Little River Drainage District (1994-2025), President (1997-2019), Vice President (1995-1997); Mississippi Valley Flood Control Association (1998-2019), Chairman (2009-2019); and Manager of the Hunter Family Farms (1980-2025).

Sam was a member of several organizations, including the American Veterinary Medical Association, Southeast Missouri Veterinary Medical Association (past President), Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce, Sikeston Fire Protection District, South Scott County Ambulance District, St. Francis Xavier Parish Council and St.

Francis Xavier School Board. Sam served as Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 240 where he shepherded his sons and others into young adulthood. Sam was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.

In 2007, Sam was appointed by former Gov. Matt Blunt and re-appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon, as a member of the Missouri Clean Water Commission (2007-2013), and also served as President (2012-2013).

Also in 2007, the Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce named Sam their Agribusiness Man of the Year. In 2019, Sam received the Commander’s Award for Public Service from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for his service on the Little River Drainage District Board of Supervisors. In 2021, Sam was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Sam enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at home, at Kentucky Lake, and at Bunker Hill Ranch Retreat. Sam especially enjoyed his yearly golf vacations to Jamaica with Erica and their many friends.

Sam’s Roman Catholic faith was an important part of his life, and he instilled the importance of his faith in his children. Sam attended St. Francis Xavier Church from childhood and served as lector and extraordinary minister for a number of years. Sam steadfastly attended retreat at White House Jesuit Retreat, which was a cherished part of his life for 57 years.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, William Pinnell Hunter (1910-1996) and Frances Magill Hunter (1913-2009).

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Erica Wolfram Hunter, and his four children, Samuel Wolfram Hunter (Ted), William Clay Hunter (Tara), Seth Magill Hunter (Megan) and Laura Hunter Collins (Ryan). Sam is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Hunter Magill Collins, Margaret Lynn Collins, Max Henry Hunter, Ann Ellis Hunter, Stella Frances Hunter, Samuel Lee Hunter, and Robert Magill Hunter. Sam is further survived by his siblings, William Pinnell Hunter Jr. (Caroline), Dale Hunter Morse (Eric) and Stephen Clay Hunter, and many nephews and nieces. Sam was also preceded in death by his niece, Rosetta Morse Weber.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where a Mass followed. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at New Madrid, Missouri immediately following the funeral Mass.

Pallbearers were Sam’s sons, Sam, Will and Seth; his son-in-law, Ryan Collins; and Terry Fitzgerald and Marty McReynolds.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Hunter family.

----

The family encourages you to make donations to St. Francis Xavier School (105 Stoddard St., Sikeston MO 63801) and the White House Jesuit Retreat (7400 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO 63129).