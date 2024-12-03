Staff Writer Samantha Tucker is currently on scene in the Naylor area where officials report a tornado caused heavy damage in the evening of March 14.

Ripley County Emergency Manager Brian Byrd said the southern portion of Ripley County received heavy blows from a tornado near Naylor. He confirmed most of the southern half of the county and Doniphan are without power. Byrd said there have been several injuries and most roads are blocked.

The National Weather Service has said it will be hard to determine how many tornadoes passed through the area until assessment teams are on site.

"From what we can tell, it was likely several tornadoes," said lead meteorologist Derrick Snyder. "From what we can tell, they were cycling. The system would produce a tornado, it would wrap up and dissipate and another would form and drop to the east of the previous tornado."

Reporting by DAR staff Samantha Tucker and Donna Farley.

This is an evolving story and updates will be shared as they become available.