Rural Sikeston shooting suspect apprehended in Texas

BENTON, Mo. – A suspect in a Scott County, Missouri, shooting that left two critically injured has been arrested in Texas.

According to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and other local agencies, have been working tirelessly over the last five days to investigate the March 14 shooting incident. At approximately 1:32 a.m. Friday, March 14, officers with Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting two individuals had been shot at 202 Blake Road in rural Sikeston.

DeMarco Simpson, 38, from the Sikeston and Charleston, Missouri, areas is charged with two counts of first degree assault causing serious physical injury; armed criminal action; unlawful use of a weapon; and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Through a comprehensive investigation, authorities were able to identify Simpson as a suspect, the sheriff said. On Tuesday, March 18, Scott County investigators submitted and successfully obtained an arrest warrant through the 33rd Judicial Circuit in Scott County. No bond was issued for Simpson.

Following obtaining the warrant for Simpson’s arrest on Tuesday, investigators learned Simpson was located in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office immediately reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety, also known as the Texas Rangers, who began their search for Mr. Simpson,” Wheetley said in a news release Wednesday, March 19.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, Simpson was located and taken into custody by the Texas Rangers. Simpson was subsequently transported to the Tarrant County Jail, where he was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Tarrant County for a waiver of extradition hearing.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all agencies involved in this investigation, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers,” Wheetley said. “This case exemplifies the critical importance of law enforcement agencies working together across state lines. I will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”