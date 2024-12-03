MORLEY, Mo. — A Scott County Central High School student will be recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars this weekend for his “Voice of Democracy” speech.

Kavonte Thatch, a sophomore at Scott County Central High School, placed third in the VFW’s District 15 for his delivery of the essay, “Is America Today Our Forefather’s Vision?”

Thatch, along with the first and second place winners of the 2024-2025 speeches, and three middle school Patriot’s Pen youth essay winners will be awarded during a dinner hosted by District 15 Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Sikeston VFW Hall.

According to David R. Speidel, education chair and judge advocate for Morley VFW Post 5368, criteria and competition for is stiff. Speeches must be delivered in a three-to-five-minute time block. The speeches were rated for: originality, showing imagination and human interest; content expressed clearly and organized; and its delivery is clear and credible.

The judges, at the Morley Post level were college professors and a minister. Districts were judged by three political science professors. To advance to the district level, Thatch competed with students from three high schools. At districts, there were 16 VFW Posts competing, each selecting their best candidates from multiple high school across Southeast Missouri.

“These students achieving recognition at this level often are multi-talented. Kavonte is no exception with skills in academics, sports, club and community group activities,” Speidel said in a news release.

The Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen VFW education programs are held early each year to be part of school’s Veterans Day assemblies recognizing veterans and promoting patriotism. Once the top candidates are selected, they compete at higher levels ultimately reaching the national level by March each year.

Last year students from over 27,000 high schools entered the program. College scholarships will be awarded for the top candidates. This year $35,000 will be awarded to one winner.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars other programs focus on helping their communities, Veterans in need and advocating for legislation to support our military and Veterans affairs.