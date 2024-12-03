All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Scott County Central High School student earns recognition in prestigious VFW competition

Scott County Central High School sophomore, Kavonte Thatch, earns third place in VFW's District 15 "Voice of Democracy" speech contest. He will be recognized at a special ceremony on Jan. 19.

Scott County Central High School sophomore Kavonte Thatch receives VFW citation from Morley Post 5368 Commander Melvin Probst during the veterans assembly Nov. 11, 2024, at Scott County Central High School.
Scott County Central High School sophomore Kavonte Thatch receives VFW citation from Morley Post 5368 Commander Melvin Probst during the veterans assembly Nov. 11, 2024, at Scott County Central High School. Submitted Photo

MORLEY, Mo. — A Scott County Central High School student will be recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars this weekend for his “Voice of Democracy” speech.

Kavonte Thatch, a sophomore at Scott County Central High School, placed third in the VFW’s District 15 for his delivery of the essay, “Is America Today Our Forefather’s Vision?”

Thatch, along with the first and second place winners of the 2024-2025 speeches, and three middle school Patriot’s Pen youth essay winners will be awarded during a dinner hosted by District 15 Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Sikeston VFW Hall.

According to David R. Speidel, education chair and judge advocate for Morley VFW Post 5368, criteria and competition for is stiff. Speeches must be delivered in a three-to-five-minute time block. The speeches were rated for: originality, showing imagination and human interest; content expressed clearly and organized; and its delivery is clear and credible.

The judges, at the Morley Post level were college professors and a minister. Districts were judged by three political science professors. To advance to the district level, Thatch competed with students from three high schools. At districts, there were 16 VFW Posts competing, each selecting their best candidates from multiple high school across Southeast Missouri.

“These students achieving recognition at this level often are multi-talented. Kavonte is no exception with skills in academics, sports, club and community group activities,” Speidel said in a news release.

The Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen VFW education programs are held early each year to be part of school’s Veterans Day assemblies recognizing veterans and promoting patriotism. Once the top candidates are selected, they compete at higher levels ultimately reaching the national level by March each year.

Last year students from over 27,000 high schools entered the program. College scholarships will be awarded for the top candidates. This year $35,000 will be awarded to one winner.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars other programs focus on helping their communities, Veterans in need and advocating for legislation to support our military and Veterans affairs.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy