Scott County child injured after being struck by vehicle at bus stop

MORLEY, Mo. — A Scott County child was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop Monday, Jan. 13.

According to Scott County Central Superintendent Brian Hukel, at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday there was an accident at a bus stop on U.S. Highway 61. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Morley Police Department, Scott County Rural Fire Department, South Scott County Ambulance Service, Air Evac and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

“A student was transported from the scene for immediate medical assistance,” Hukel said. “All other students were transported home safely.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred half a mile south of Morley, as the southbound vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male from Oran, Missouri, attempted to stop his vehicle and began sliding, striking 6-year-old Bryson Gaspard of Morley in the road. The child received serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, the Patrol said.

According to Gaspard’s parents, Becky and Joshua Gaspard, Bryson’s injuries include a broken femur, and he also had a small bleed on his brain which doctors are monitoring.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the quick response and support of all agencies that played a role in this response,” Hukel said. “The Highway Patrol will be conducting a thorough investigation, and we will offer our full support during this process.”

In the days to come, the district will be provide additional counseling and support for all staff and students as they go through this difficult time, the superintendent said.

“We ask you to join us as we extend our thoughts and prayers for healing, as well as respecting the privacy of those directly affected by these events,” Hukel said. “If you or someone you know needs additional support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the district administration or me personally at any time. Thank you for your prayers, patience and support for Scott County Central.”

As of Wednesday, an investigation continues.