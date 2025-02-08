Chandler Bess Scott County Jail

SIKESTON — Two Sikeston residents face drug-related charges following an investigation in Scott County.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 115 N. Ingram St. in Sikeston within Scott County, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

Upon entry, authorities located Channing Bess, 33, of Sikeston exiting an exterior door from the bedroom in which he said he had been sleeping, Wheetley said in a news release issued Friday, Feb. 7.

“During the search, officers discovered a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance on a tray situated between a couch and a chair,” Wheetley said. “The substance was field-tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine. Additionally, a clear glass pipe with white residue in the bowl was found inside Mr. Bess’ vehicle, which also tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Further investigation led to the arrest of Danielle Kempfer of Sikeston who was charged with possession of a controlled substance after evidence was found connecting her to methamphetamine inside the residence at 115 N. Ingram.

Kempfer was also identified in connection with a standoff on Greer Street in Sikeston on Wednesday, Feb. 5. She was additionally charged with driving while revoked and hindering prosecution.

Kempfer posted bond, which was $15,000 cash/surety, and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 25.

Bond for Bess was set at $30,000 cash/surety, and as of Saturday, Feb. 8, he is being held at the Scott County Jail.