All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Scott County crackdown: Residents face charges after methamphetamine discovery

Two Sikeston residents face charges after a methamphetamine bust in Scott County. Channing Bess and Danielle Kempfer were arrested following a search revealing drugs and paraphernalia at a local residence.

Standard Democrat
Chandler Bess
Chandler BessScott County Jail

SIKESTON — Two Sikeston residents face drug-related charges following an investigation in Scott County.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 115 N. Ingram St. in Sikeston within Scott County, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

Upon entry, authorities located Channing Bess, 33, of Sikeston exiting an exterior door from the bedroom in which he said he had been sleeping, Wheetley said in a news release issued Friday, Feb. 7.

“During the search, officers discovered a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance on a tray situated between a couch and a chair,” Wheetley said. “The substance was field-tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine. Additionally, a clear glass pipe with white residue in the bowl was found inside Mr. Bess’ vehicle, which also tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Further investigation led to the arrest of Danielle Kempfer of Sikeston who was charged with possession of a controlled substance after evidence was found connecting her to methamphetamine inside the residence at 115 N. Ingram.

Kempfer was also identified in connection with a standoff on Greer Street in Sikeston on Wednesday, Feb. 5. She was additionally charged with driving while revoked and hindering prosecution.

Kempfer posted bond, which was $15,000 cash/surety, and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 25.

Bond for Bess was set at $30,000 cash/surety, and as of Saturday, Feb. 8, he is being held at the Scott County Jail.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 8
Smith fights to require USPS to cover cost of late fees caus...
NewsFeb. 8
Benton resident faces multiple charges after meth found in v...
NewsFeb. 8
Investigation clears Dexter Middle School leaders after stud...
NewsFeb. 8
Early morning crash near Parma leaves driver injured
Related
United Way, Oaks Center join forces for crucial fundraising trivia event
NewsFeb. 7
United Way, Oaks Center join forces for crucial fundraising trivia event
Public meeting set to address Kelso sand quarry concerns
NewsFeb. 7
Public meeting set to address Kelso sand quarry concerns
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie businesses recover from fire tragedy
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie businesses recover from fire tragedy
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy