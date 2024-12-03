BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County jury on Thursday, Jan. 30 found a Sikeston man guilty of the murder of a woman found dead in her home in 2023.

Fabayan Larry, 38, of Sikeston was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree kidnapping and armed criminal action for the Sept. 18, 2023, death of 49-year-old Carolyn Kelso Hann.

Larry’s trial began Monday, Jan. 27 with jury selection, and the jury deliberated for nearly four hours before returning a guilty verdict.

According to initial reports from Sikeston Department of Public Safety, around 9 a.m. Sept. 18, 2023, officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway in Sikeston in response to a missing person’s report. Officers checked inside the home where they found Hann, who was dead. The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated, and the homicide investigation began.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Larry as a suspect and obtained a warrant through the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office. Larry was taken into custody on a no-bond warrant through Scott County.

Sentencing for Larry is scheduled for March 6.