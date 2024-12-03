All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Scott County jury convicts Sikeston man of murder and kidnapping in 2023 case

A Scott County jury has convicted Fabayan Larry of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and armed criminal action in the 2023 death of Carolyn Kelso Hann. Sentencing is set for March 6.

Standard Democrat
Fabayan Larry
Fabayan Larry

BENTON, Mo. — A Scott County jury on Thursday, Jan. 30 found a Sikeston man guilty of the murder of a woman found dead in her home in 2023.

Fabayan Larry, 38, of Sikeston was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree kidnapping and armed criminal action for the Sept. 18, 2023, death of 49-year-old Carolyn Kelso Hann.

Larry’s trial began Monday, Jan. 27 with jury selection, and the jury deliberated for nearly four hours before returning a guilty verdict.

According to initial reports from Sikeston Department of Public Safety, around 9 a.m. Sept. 18, 2023, officers responded to the 100 block of Broadway in Sikeston in response to a missing person’s report. Officers checked inside the home where they found Hann, who was dead. The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated, and the homicide investigation began.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Larry as a suspect and obtained a warrant through the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office. Larry was taken into custody on a no-bond warrant through Scott County.

Sentencing for Larry is scheduled for March 6.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie busin...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 5
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
Related
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
NewsFeb. 5
Missouri roadway fatalities continue to trend downward
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
NewsFeb. 5
Sikeston City Council approves new waste management contract and terminates TIF district
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
NewsFeb. 5
Ware, Lane will face off in April election
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
NewsFeb. 4
Morehouse resident charged with drug possession and weapon offenses after roadblock incident
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
NewsFeb. 4
Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
NewsFeb. 4
Trump and Netanyahu meet as internal pressure to end truce mounts for Israeli prime minister
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
NewsFeb. 4
Senate committee advances Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nomination to be health secretary
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
NewsFeb. 3
Oran Junior High, High School second quarter honor roll students announced
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy