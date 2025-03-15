Shooting under investigation in rural Sikeston

BENTON, Mo. — A shooting incident that occurred early Friday, March 14 in rural Sikeston, Missouri, is under investigation.

At approximately 1:32 a.m. Friday, March 14, officers with Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting two individuals had been shot at 202 Blake Road, according to Scott County Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

“The Scott County Sheriff's Office, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together to investigate the incident,” Wheetley said in a news release Friday. “As of now, no additional details have been released, as the investigation remains ongoing.”

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward.

“Additionally, residents in the area who may have surveillance footage are encouraged to review their cameras for any suspicious activity,” Wheetley said.

Any pertinent information should be directed to the Scott County Sheriff's Office by calling 573-545-3525 or 573-471-3530.