JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A total of more than $1.3 million for Sikeston drainage improvements were among the 52 projects awarded funding by the Department of Economic Development through its Community Development Block Grant Program.

“The purpose of the Community Development Block Grant Program aligns with our administration’s key priorities of improving public safety and encouraging economic development,” said Gov. Mike Kehoe in a news release. “The grants awarded to these communities will promote the safety of Missourians and help secure a safer and more prosperous future.”

Sikeston will receive $682,400 for phase one of drainage improvements and $646,600 was awarded for the second phase, according to the DED.

In addition, Scott County will be provided $617,150 for street/ drainage repair through the program.

Also benefiting from the DED’s CBDG program is the city of Bertrand, which was awarded $617,500 for a new fire station. East Prairie’s second phase of street/ drainage improvements received $634,000 in funding along with $625,300 for street/ storm sewer repair.

Several other area communities will receive DED funding for streets and street repairs. This includes: Advance, $629,098; Caruthersville, $657,400; Charleston, $371,660; Gideon, $618,680; and Morley, $583,241.

“We love helping Missourians prosper through the Community Development Block Grant Program, which provides vital support for communities statewide,” said Michelle Hataway, director of the Department of Economic Development. “Projects funded through the CDBG program improve lives while increasing communities’ capacity for future growth.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.