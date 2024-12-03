All sections
NewsMarch 3, 2025

Sikeston authorities seek public's help in search for missing man

Police in Sikeston are searching for Tim Hale, missing since Feb. 23. The 47-year-old, possibly facing mental health issues, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Contact authorities with any information.

Standard Democrat
Tim Hale, 47, of Sikeston has been missing since Feb. 23. If anyone has information regarding Hale's whereabouts, contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.
MSHP Missing Persons Clearinghouse

SIKESTON — Police are searching for a Sikeston man missing since Feb. 23.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Tim Hale, 47, has been is a resident of Sikeston and his current whereabouts are unknown.

“Tim was last seen (on Feb. 23) wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans,” Rowe said. “We are asking anyone with information to contact our department or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.”

According to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Hale may be experiencing mental health challenges. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Hale's whereabouts, contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

