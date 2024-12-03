Sikeston authorities seek public's help in search for missing man

SIKESTON — Police are searching for a Sikeston man missing since Feb. 23.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Tim Hale, 47, has been is a resident of Sikeston and his current whereabouts are unknown.

“Tim was last seen (on Feb. 23) wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans,” Rowe said. “We are asking anyone with information to contact our department or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.”

According to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Hale may be experiencing mental health challenges. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Hale's whereabouts, contact the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.