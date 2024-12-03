All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged

Sikeston recovers from severe storms and a possible tornado that hit Southeast Missouri, causing power outages and damage. Power has been mostly restored, but officials urge residents to remain cautious.

Standard Democrat
A home was damaged by severe weather that ripped through Sikeston and the region early Saturday, March 15.
A home was damaged by severe weather that ripped through Sikeston and the region early Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Lineman replace about eight poles in front of Applebee’s and Lowe’s early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.
Lineman replace about eight poles in front of Applebee’s and Lowe’s early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston. DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Delta South Skilled Nursing Center in Sikeston is seen with damage to its building early Saturday, March 15 following a late night and early morning severe weather system that moved through the region.
Delta South Skilled Nursing Center in Sikeston is seen with damage to its building early Saturday, March 15 following a late night and early morning severe weather system that moved through the region.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
A tree is seen uprooted in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
A tree is seen uprooted in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Debris is seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
Debris is seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Debris seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
Debris seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
A trampoline is seen mangled in a tree early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.
A trampoline is seen mangled in a tree early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Severe thunderstorms and tornados ripped through Southeast Missouri late Friday, March 14 into early Saturday, March 15, causing widespread power outages, downed trees and limbs and building debris.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the city experienced high winds and thunderstorms during the midnight hours a citywide power outage occurred due to downed power lines across Main Street near Lowes. Several other areas of town sustained damage and downed power lines. All residents were asked off the streets and allow Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities and emergency services access to clear the hazards. By daylight Saturday, DPS said BMU had restored power to most of the city and were currently out working to fix downed power lines. Sikeston Street Department members were also out working to clear the streets of debris and rain water. Residents were asked to use caution if they have to leave their homes.

