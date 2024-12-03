SIKESTON — Severe thunderstorms and tornados ripped through Southeast Missouri late Friday, March 14 into early Saturday, March 15, causing widespread power outages, downed trees and limbs and building debris.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the city experienced high winds and thunderstorms during the midnight hours a citywide power outage occurred due to downed power lines across Main Street near Lowes. Several other areas of town sustained damage and downed power lines. All residents were asked off the streets and allow Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities and emergency services access to clear the hazards. By daylight Saturday, DPS said BMU had restored power to most of the city and were currently out working to fix downed power lines. Sikeston Street Department members were also out working to clear the streets of debris and rain water. Residents were asked to use caution if they have to leave their homes.