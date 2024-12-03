SIKESTON — Sikeston City Council authorized city staff to negotiate a contract for solid waste and recycling services with Sonny’s Solid Waste during their meeting on Monday.

The proposal from Sonny’s includes an annual curbside bulky pickup, with rates set to increase from the current $24.44 to $29.25 in the first year.

According to Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass, in November, Council authorized a release of request for proposals for solid waste and recycling services.

“In January, we opened three proposals from Sonny’s Solid Waste, Republic Services and Murdock Excavation and Tree Services,” Douglass said. “Based on the monthly rates and other factors in the proposals, staff recommended the award of requests for proposals to Sonny’s Solid Waste.”

Rates will continue to rise to $30.38 in the second year, $31.56 in the third year, $32.78 in the fourth year, and $34.05 in the fifth year. Douglass noted the proposal was the most favorable in terms of rates.

The Council also approved a bill terminating the North Main/Malone Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, Redevelopment Area. The Main and Malone Transportation Development District, or TDD, was fully paid in May 2024, at which point the city stopped collecting the TDD tax, Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT), and Economic Activity Taxes (EATS) funds.

According to Amanda Groves, city finance director, a final audit was completed by the Missouri State Auditor in July 2024, allowing for the district's abolition.

“On Sept. 2, 2024, the TDD Board of Directors declared the TDD abolished during a public meeting, effectively terminating all financing for the North Main/Malone TIF District,” Groves said.

Additionally, the Council approved a bill dissolving the Main and Malone TDD. The process mirrored that of the TIF district, with the TDD being paid in full and the cessation of tax collections in May 2024.

Groves said the final audit was completed in July 2024, and the TDD was declared abolished in September 2024.

The council also heard the first reading of a bill that, if approved, would amend city code to add current minimum regulations for the installation of a Knox Box. A Knox Box is a secure key box accessible to the Department of Public Safety in the event of a fire.

Capt. Zak Haskin said the update specifies when and what types of occupancies are required to install a Knox Box. A vote on this bill is scheduled at the Feb. 24 meeting.

In other actions, the Council voted to amend city code to include current minimum regulations and codes for the placement of fire alarms.

Haskin said these regulations were already practiced by the city, and their inclusion in the code will provide easy reference for outside vendors.

Lastly, the Council approved the purchase of a utility task vehicle (UTV) for the Street Division to assist with storm water management operations. The vehicle, costing $12,924.29, will be purchased from Polaris Sales Inc. of Medina, Minnesota.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGLlaqoSaq0