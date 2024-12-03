SIKESTON — Sikeston City Council held a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 24 and began with Mayor Greg Turnbow and the council recognizing winners of the anti-littering poster contest.

The contest, which received 132 entries from second to fourth graders, highlighted the creativity of young students in promoting environmental awareness.

Winners of the anti-litter poster contest were: first place, Livi-Gray Hammontree who is in the fourth grade at The Christian Academy. Second place went to Lo Chapman who is in fourth grade at Lee Hunter Elementary, and third place was awarded to Annyston Johansen, a fourth grader at Southeast Elementary.

“We have some very nice art work up here,” Turnbow said. “For the anti-litter poster contest that was in January, the hope was if we got the kids involved, it would help with the adults and spread awareness.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Sam Deere, fourth grade, Lee Hunter Elementary; Coleson Long, second grade, The Christian Academy; Claire Pinkerton, fourth grade, Lee Hunter Elementary; and Milo Jones, third grade, Wing Elementary.

In other business, Council approved the issuance of special obligation bonds. The funds from these bond sales will be used to acquire, construct, furnish and equip a new fire station, along with other capital improvements.

“This bill authorizes the issuance, sale and delivery not to exceed $7.5 million aggregate principal of Special Obligation Bonds,” Amanda Groves, finance director said.

Groves said the new fire station is planned for 919 E. Malone, with the bonds to be repaid through annual appropriations by the city council.

The Council also conducted the first reading of a bill to re-adopt the city’s fair housing policy.

According to Rhonda Council, city clerk, this is an annual re-adoption and necessary to maintain compliance with state Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funding requirements.

“And it also establishes a fair housing committee in case we have any complaints of discriminatory housing practices,” Council said.

Additionally, the City Council approved an amendment to the fire code to include the Knox Box requirement.

Capt. Zak Haskin with Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a Knox Box is a secure key box accessible to DPS supervisors, ensuring quick access during emergencies. The ordinance applies to new construction, changes in building ownership, or major renovations, formalizing a practice already in place.

Monday’s meeting can be viewed online at the city’s YouTube channel.

The next Sikeston City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 3.