SIKESTON — Following an hour-long discussion, Sikeston City Council decided during its meeting Monday, Jan. 27 to table a proposed ordinance aimed at assisting the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in managing nuisance parties and large gatherings.

According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, residents have raised concerns about issues stemming from these parties, including litter, disorderly conduct, fighting, noise violations and sometimes shootings.

“Basically, what we are trying to do is control the parties that get out of control,” McMillen said during the meeting in council chambers at Sikeston City Hall. “As you can imagine, a party that is getting out of control requires a large number of our officers to be present to try and get that party under control, especially when fighting breaks out. When we do that, it actually causes difficulty for us to maintain our presence in other areas of town.

McMillen continued: “We are trying to ensure people have the right to peacefully assemble, but the question is what do we do when it becomes not so peaceful?”

McMillen said the goal is to try and partner with those who are throwing parties to try and keep it peaceful.

McMillen answered many questions from citizens for almost an hour, leading the council to decide on a future study session before moving forward with the proposal.

Also on Monday, Council members heard from the public regarding local tax increment financing, or TIF, permits. Public hearings are required every five years after the adoption of a TIF redevelopment plan to evaluate the progress of related projects.

According to Sikeston Finance Director Amanda Groves, the city currently has six TIF redevelopment agreements in three designated areas, and council members learned during their meeting all debt had either been paid or the projects are in good standing. The council accepted the report on the TIF projects.

Council also held a public hearing for a Recreational Trails Program grant application through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

According to Zach Buckler, the city of Sikeston’s Public Works grant writer, the proposed project involves completing a trail along the north side of East Salcedo Road, extending from Sikeston Kindergarten Center to Ingram, where it would connect with the existing trail system at the Sikeston Complex.

Buckler said the estimated cost of the project is $294,742, with the city seeking a grant that would cover 80% of the cost, or $235,793. The city would match 20% of the project, approximately $58,948. The council authorized the city to apply for the grant.

Council also accepted the fiscal year 2024 financial audit. According to Groves, each year, the city undergoes an independent audit conducted by a certified public accountant. The full audit report can be found on the city’s website under Sikeston Financial and Annual Reports.

The council also considered a bill that would update the city’s fire code. If approved, the bill would add additional regulations to the current minimum standards set by the International Code Council and International Fire Code.

The proposal seeks to formalize current practices used by the Fire Division and Fire Safety Inspection. The council will vote on this measure at its Feb. 3 meeting.

Finally, Council approved the purchase of two in-car camera systems for Sikeston DPS from Motorola under a five-year contract.

According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Ryan Smith, Motorola is the current provider of body cameras utilized by DPS officers.

“Its in-car solution offers seamless integration with the existing body cameras,” Smith said. “Key benefits of this purchase include: full compatibility with the current Motorola body cameras; utilization of the same evidence client software, eliminating the need for additional setup fees; comprehensive warranty coverage for the duration of the contract; unlimited data storage for video recorded and uploaded by the two systems,”Smith said the $21,160 purchase will be paid in annual installments.

In other action by the Council:

— Also at the meeting the council heard the first reading of a bill to terminate the N. Main/Malone TIF Redevelopment Area. In May 2024, the Main and Malone Transportation Development District (TDD) was paid in full, and the city ceased to collect the TDD tax, PILOT, and EATS funds. Following the completion of the final audit by the Missouri State Auditor in July 2024, the district was deemed eligible for termination. The TDD Board of Directors declared the district abolished on Sept. 2, 2024. The council is expected to vote on the matter at its Feb. 3 meeting.

— The council approved the purchase of six sets of structural firefighting gear and eight sets of dual-certified gear for $30,886.

—The council awarded a fixed-term cash farm lease for farming airport ground to Austin Byrd Farms. The lease is for $3,220 or $35 per acre per year. The lease is for approximately 92 acres located adjacent to the Sikeston Memorial Municipal Airport.

— Council authorized the purchase of new playground equipment for Central and Clayton Parks, replacing equipment that was damaged in the tornado. The total cost of the replacement for all pieces of equipment, including installation and shipping, is $63,550. Staff expect 75% of the cost to be reimbursed by FEMA.

— Council authorized the purchase of four Ident Fingerprint Devices, using a grant through the Bureau of Justice. The approximate total price, which includes an extended warranty, is $13,221. The devices will allow for quick and accurate real-time identification for officers on patrol.

A video of Monday’s meeting can be found at on the City of Sikeston’s YouTube channel. The next Sikeston City Council meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.