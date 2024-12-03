Sikeston DPS seeks new recruits: How to apply and what to expect

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will conduct testing for the position of public safety officers and here is everything to know.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS, the department is short on staff.

“I know we are down quite a bit on officers,” Rowe said.

According to Rowe, those who are interested in becoming a public safety officer will first need to reserve a seat by contacting City of Sikeston Human Resources Director Carrie Burgfeld at 573-475-3714.

Individuals must receive a seat for testing, Rowe said.

“The reason we ask to reserve a seat is so we know exactly how many tests to order essentially,” Rowe said. “It’s basically an RSVP. It’s just to let us know you are coming so we have the proper equipment and supplies.”

According to Rowe, initial employment with Sikeston DPS starts with the employment test.

“It is a written and video test; individuals will have to first take this test as the beginning portion of the employment process,” Rowe said.

Rowe discussed the need for public safety officers.

“With anybody in the public service field or within law enforcement, there has been a high turnover in recent years so we’re always willing and able to try and have these tests to hire prospective employees and just anybody that wants to join the field,” he said.

Rowe said DPS is still trying to establish a full staff and working to keep the numbers up.

Rowe said the starting salary is $49,073.

According to Rowe, lateral applicant’s pay depends on qualifications.

Other benefits are a one-week vacation after six months, paid sick leave, 14 paid holidays, a uniform allowance, health insurance (80% employer-paid for employees and dependents) and 100% employer-paid LAGERS retirement.

To apply, visit www.sikeston.org or in person at 105 E. Center St., in Sikeston.

Rowe said the exam will be offered at 8 a.m. Jan. at the Sikeston DPS headquarters located at 201 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston.

For more information, contact Burgfeld at 573-475-3712 or hr@sikeston.org