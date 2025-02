Sikeston Kansas City Chiefs fans Caleb Pruitt, Sunny and dog Doc pose in front of their Kansas City Chiefs-themed snowman following Friday, Jan. 10’s snow. “We’re just chillin’ for now, but we can’t wait for things to heat up next week for the divisional title,” Caleb Pruitt said. Kansas City will take on either the No. 4-seed Houston Texans next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. Submitted Photo