All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2025

Sikeston Head Start celebrates 60 years of shaping young minds

Sikeston Head Start marks 60 years, evolving from a summer program in borrowed spaces to a robust network of 16 centers serving over 1,100 children across six Missouri counties, focusing on comprehensive early education.

By Gina Curtis~Standard Democrat
Head Start students in Sikeston enjoy popsicles as they celebrate the program’s 60th anniversary on Friday, March 14. The event marked six decades of providing early childhood education and support to local families.
Head Start students in Sikeston enjoy popsicles as they celebrate the program’s 60th anniversary on Friday, March 14. The event marked six decades of providing early childhood education and support to local families.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Sikeston Head Start is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

According to Joel Evans, CEO of Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, or DAEOC, the head start program has been around since 1965 and DAEOC has been a provider of head start since 1965 as well.

According to Evans, when he started working at DAEOC 14 years ago, he discovered his mother worked as a head start teacher in 1965, which was before he was even born.

Evans then shared some history of head start.

“In 1965 that first year, head start was just a summer program; it was only during the summer months and we were in borrowed and rented facilities,” Evans said. “Today, we have many facilities that are purposely built for educating preschool children with much more developed curriculums, and staff is much more advanced.”

Evans said in the early years of head start, they were “inventing the wheel” and figuring things out so to speak.

“Today we serve 1,176 children, from a six-county area,” Evans said. “We have 16 centers located in Dunklin, New Madrid, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Scott, and Stoddard Counties. And we employ about 400 people in the head start and early head start program.”

According to Evans, the goal of DAEOC’s head start programs is to ensure that children are ready to enter kindergarten.

“We do that by ensuring they are having vision tests, dental exams, medical check ups, all their vaccinations and developmentalist assessments once they get to kindergarten,” Evans said. “It’s much more than a daycare or babysitting facility.”

Evans said the early head start program serves children ages from birth to 3 years old and regular head start serves children ages 3 to 5years.

“We use different curriculum for early head start than we do for head start because there’s a difference in caring for infants versus preschoolers,” Evans said.

Head start is focused on serving low-income families and those who meet the income guidelines and program requirements can send their children.

Evans said in the Southeast Missouri area, there are several counties that have no or limited preschool options for children.

“Head start allows us to ensure that children of lower income groups receive the same opportunities or better opportunities to be prepared when they walk into kindergarten the first day,” Evans said.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 19
Transforming lives: Meet the inspiring children behind the K...
NewsMar. 19
Rural Sikeston shooting suspect apprehended in Texas
NewsMar. 19
Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong
NewsMar. 19
A safe haven in the storm: Portageville's new FEMA building ...
Related
Poplar Bluff schools adapt to tornado damage: Ensuring education continuity amidst challenges
NewsMar. 19
Poplar Bluff schools adapt to tornado damage: Ensuring education continuity amidst challenges
Southeast Missouri under red flag warning, wind advisory
NewsMar. 19
Southeast Missouri under red flag warning, wind advisory
Sikeston R-6 School Board celebrated for dedication during Missouri School Board Recognition Month
NewsMar. 19
Sikeston R-6 School Board celebrated for dedication during Missouri School Board Recognition Month
Meet Sikeston Middle School's standout sixth graders for honesty
NewsMar. 18
Meet Sikeston Middle School's standout sixth graders for honesty
Honesty shines as Sikeston Middle School honors standout fifth graders
NewsMar. 18
Honesty shines as Sikeston Middle School honors standout fifth graders
Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri
NewsMar. 18
Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri
Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 18
Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff
PRUETT Tornadoes test Poplar Bluff's resilience, but community spirit shines through
NewsMar. 18
PRUETT Tornadoes test Poplar Bluff's resilience, but community spirit shines through
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy