Sikeston Head Start celebrates 60 years of shaping young minds

SIKESTON — Sikeston Head Start is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

According to Joel Evans, CEO of Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, or DAEOC, the head start program has been around since 1965 and DAEOC has been a provider of head start since 1965 as well.

According to Evans, when he started working at DAEOC 14 years ago, he discovered his mother worked as a head start teacher in 1965, which was before he was even born.

Evans then shared some history of head start.

“In 1965 that first year, head start was just a summer program; it was only during the summer months and we were in borrowed and rented facilities,” Evans said. “Today, we have many facilities that are purposely built for educating preschool children with much more developed curriculums, and staff is much more advanced.”

Evans said in the early years of head start, they were “inventing the wheel” and figuring things out so to speak.

“Today we serve 1,176 children, from a six-county area,” Evans said. “We have 16 centers located in Dunklin, New Madrid, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Scott, and Stoddard Counties. And we employ about 400 people in the head start and early head start program.”

According to Evans, the goal of DAEOC’s head start programs is to ensure that children are ready to enter kindergarten.

“We do that by ensuring they are having vision tests, dental exams, medical check ups, all their vaccinations and developmentalist assessments once they get to kindergarten,” Evans said. “It’s much more than a daycare or babysitting facility.”

Evans said the early head start program serves children ages from birth to 3 years old and regular head start serves children ages 3 to 5years.

“We use different curriculum for early head start than we do for head start because there’s a difference in caring for infants versus preschoolers,” Evans said.

Head start is focused on serving low-income families and those who meet the income guidelines and program requirements can send their children.

Evans said in the Southeast Missouri area, there are several counties that have no or limited preschool options for children.

“Head start allows us to ensure that children of lower income groups receive the same opportunities or better opportunities to be prepared when they walk into kindergarten the first day,” Evans said.