NewsFebruary 17, 2025

Sikeston High School names February students of the month

Sikeston High School honors James Joslyn and Eli Stephenson as February Students of the Month. Sponsored by the Sikeston Public Schools Foundation, the program recognizes two seniors monthly.

SIKESTON — James Joslyn and Eli Stephenson were named Sikeston High School Students of the Month for February. Sikeston Public Schools Foundation, which sponsors the monthly program, names two seniors each month for the honor during the 2024-2025 school year. Students also receive a certificate and gift card from the Foundation. Joslyn, who is the son of James Joslyn and Sharron Freeman, is a member of the National Honor Society. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, fishing and playing video games. Stephenson is the son of Samuel Stephenson and Bridgett Stephenson. He particpates in varsity golf, FCA, NHS, Bleacher Bums and ASTRA. He also serves as Key Club treasurer, Student Council executive, Link Crew leader and Inspired presenter, and he placed third in engineering at Skills USA State. His hobbies include fishing, golfing, hunting for turkey and deer, fish tailing in the snow in his truck, collecting diverse currency and aviation.

NewsFeb. 17
NewsFeb. 17
NewsFeb. 17
NewsFeb. 17
Sikeston school gears up for a luminous bingo night with cash prizes and auctions
NewsFeb. 17
Sikeston R-6 offers free health and development screenings for young children
NewsFeb. 17
Suspect armed with knife and scissors caught after harassing Morehouse resident
NewsFeb. 17
Local FFA chapters unite for a week of community service and spirited events
NewsFeb. 17
Winter storm warning: Southeast Missouri braces for heavy snow and dangerous cold
NewsFeb. 17
Anti-Littering Poster Contest winners announced
NewsFeb. 14
Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
NewsFeb. 14
Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not the missing link in Stoffer case
NewsFeb. 14
