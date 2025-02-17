Sikeston High School names February students of the month

SIKESTON — James Joslyn and Eli Stephenson were named Sikeston High School Students of the Month for February. Sikeston Public Schools Foundation, which sponsors the monthly program, names two seniors each month for the honor during the 2024-2025 school year. Students also receive a certificate and gift card from the Foundation. Joslyn, who is the son of James Joslyn and Sharron Freeman, is a member of the National Honor Society. In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, fishing and playing video games. Stephenson is the son of Samuel Stephenson and Bridgett Stephenson. He particpates in varsity golf, FCA, NHS, Bleacher Bums and ASTRA. He also serves as Key Club treasurer, Student Council executive, Link Crew leader and Inspired presenter, and he placed third in engineering at Skills USA State. His hobbies include fishing, golfing, hunting for turkey and deer, fish tailing in the snow in his truck, collecting diverse currency and aviation.