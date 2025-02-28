SIKESTON — Sikeston High School and the City of Sikeston teamed up for the the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at Sikeston City Hall.

SHS students on Friday had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate. The mock city council discussed ideas for the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property during their meeting as well as littering issues in the city.