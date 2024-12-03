All sections
NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Sikeston invests in cutting-edge biometric tech to boost public safety

Sikeston City Council has approved the purchase of advanced biometric devices to enhance public safety, funded by a federal justice grant. These tools will improve real-time identification and officer efficiency.

The IDent 2.0 devices, pictured, are FBI-certified handheld biometric capture tools designed for quick and accurate real-time identification.
SIKESTON — On Jan. 27, the Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of advanced biometric devices for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. The funding for these devices comes from the BJA FY 24 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, a leading source of federal justice funding for state and local jurisdictions. The grant will cover the cost of four IDent 2.0 devices, totaling $13,221.

The IDent 2.0 devices are FBI-certified handheld biometric capture tools designed for quick and accurate real-time identification.

“Officers can use IDent 2.0 to easily capture and submit fingerprints for search to one or many criminal databases for rapid identification of suspects or fugitives on the streets,” Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety said in a news release. “This technology improves officer efficiency when time related to detention of a person is of the essence. This technology helps to provide a layer of safety for officers and the community.”

Links
