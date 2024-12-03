Sikeston Jaycees make donation to rodeo museum

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Jaycees recently donated $20,000 to the Sikeston Rodeo Museum.

This contribution has facilitated the purchase of display cabinets for the museum. The new museum will honor and safeguard 72 years of Sikeston’s rich rodeo history.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Sikeston Jaycees on this project and are grateful for their support,” said Kathy Medley, tourism and museum director. “Grant funding has contributed to the renovation of most of the historic building housing the museum.”

A Missouri Humanities Grant has partially covered display costs; however, additional funds are necessary to finalize the remaining displays and operational expenses.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can reach Medley at 573-471-2498 or rodeomuseum@sikeston.net.

The Sikeston Rodeo Museum is a 501 (c)3 organization. The museum will serve as an ongoing preservation project, with staff dedicated to collecting artifacts vital to Sikeston’s rodeo heritage. Medley said the museum is anticipated to open its doors later this year.