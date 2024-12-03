All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Sikeston man arrested after brief standoff and foot chase

A Sikeston man was arrested after barricading himself in a home and fleeing police. Following a brief foot chase, he was apprehended and faces additional charges. Formal charges are pending.

Standard Democrat
Local law enforcement officers brief each other following the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant who barricaded himself in a residence and then fled on foot Friday, Jan. 31 in Sikeston.
Local law enforcement officers brief each other following the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant who barricaded himself in a residence and then fled on foot Friday, Jan. 31 in Sikeston.

About 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 200 block of Russell where a man who had a federal warrant for his arrest barricaded himself inside. The suspect climbed out the back window of the home, and a brief foot pursuit ensued as the man ran north.

Moments later a deputy located the suspect near the 200 block of Marie, and the man was taken into custody and transported to Sikeston DPS for booking.

Formal charges are pending.

