SIKESTON — A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly assaulting another man with a stick early this week.

Justin Turner, 44, of Sikeston is charged through Scott County with felony third-degree assault, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing, according to online court records.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, an officer Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the in the 500 block of Park Street in reference to a trespassing report, according to the probable cause statement. The officer made contact with the complainant who said he arrived at his home about 11:30 a.m. and observed a man, who was later identified as Turner, walking on the north side of his residence, pushing a trash can. The complainant said he exited his vehicle and asked Turner what he was doing. He said Turner began telling him he was looking for yards, assuming to clean and care for. Turner reportedly became upset when the homeowner told him he did not need any assistance and wanted him to leave the property. Turner exited the yard to the street and began walking away, but then turned and began walking back, picking up a stick, according to the probable cause statement. The home owner said Turner came back into his yard and became physically aggressive, striking the man with the stick on the left side of his face. Turner reportedly fled the scene on foot, traveling eastbound on Hunter street.

As the officer was walking up to his vehicle, a nearby homeowner approached him to say she had video of Turner at her residence earlier in the day. The resident showed the officer the video and sent it to him. Police searched for Turner for several hours before locating and arresting him around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner was issued a no bond warrant and remains in custody. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday, March 21.