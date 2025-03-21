All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2025

Sikeston man charged with assault after alleged stick attack in neighbor's yard

A Sikeston man, Justin Turner, 44, faces charges of felony assault, armed criminal action, and trespassing after allegedly attacking a neighbor with a stick in their yard. Turner remains in custody.

Standard Democrat
Justin Turner
Justin Turner

SIKESTON — A Sikeston man faces charges after allegedly assaulting another man with a stick early this week.

Justin Turner, 44, of Sikeston is charged through Scott County with felony third-degree assault, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing, according to online court records.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, an officer Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the in the 500 block of Park Street in reference to a trespassing report, according to the probable cause statement. The officer made contact with the complainant who said he arrived at his home about 11:30 a.m. and observed a man, who was later identified as Turner, walking on the north side of his residence, pushing a trash can. The complainant said he exited his vehicle and asked Turner what he was doing. He said Turner began telling him he was looking for yards, assuming to clean and care for. Turner reportedly became upset when the homeowner told him he did not need any assistance and wanted him to leave the property. Turner exited the yard to the street and began walking away, but then turned and began walking back, picking up a stick, according to the probable cause statement. The home owner said Turner came back into his yard and became physically aggressive, striking the man with the stick on the left side of his face. Turner reportedly fled the scene on foot, traveling eastbound on Hunter street.

As the officer was walking up to his vehicle, a nearby homeowner approached him to say she had video of Turner at her residence earlier in the day. The resident showed the officer the video and sent it to him. Police searched for Turner for several hours before locating and arresting him around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner was issued a no bond warrant and remains in custody. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday, March 21.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 21
CORNMAN Poplar Bluff schools to reopen March 31, nearly 800 ...
NewsMar. 21
Morehouse man jailed after knife-wielding confrontation outs...
NewsMar. 21
Sikeston embraces transparency with new city council meeting...
NewsMar. 21
Poplar Bluff School District's uphill battle: Tornado recove...
Related
Missouri waives environmental rules for faster storm cleanup
NewsMar. 20
Missouri waives environmental rules for faster storm cleanup
Quick response saves Sikeston elementary from major fire damage
NewsMar. 20
Quick response saves Sikeston elementary from major fire damage
Fire departments battle blazes across counties, urging residents to avoid outdoor burning
NewsMar. 20
Fire departments battle blazes across counties, urging residents to avoid outdoor burning
VIDEO Against the odds: Firefighters battle high winds to gain control of charcoal plant fire, save homes
NewsMar. 20
VIDEO Against the odds: Firefighters battle high winds to gain control of charcoal plant fire, save homes
Crisis counseling available 24/7 for Midwest and Southern storm survivors
NewsMar. 20
Crisis counseling available 24/7 for Midwest and Southern storm survivors
Tornadoes and wildfires wreak havoc: How the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team arrives in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 20
Tornadoes and wildfires wreak havoc: How the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team arrives in Poplar Bluff
Flipping pancakes for a cause: Inside Sikeston's Kiwanis Pancake Day
NewsMar. 19
Flipping pancakes for a cause: Inside Sikeston's Kiwanis Pancake Day
Transforming lives: Meet the inspiring children behind the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon
NewsMar. 19
Transforming lives: Meet the inspiring children behind the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center Telethon
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy