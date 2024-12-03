NEW MADRID, Mo. — A jury sentenced a Sikeston, Missouri, man to more than 16 years in prison in connection with a fight which escalated into a shooting.

Following a two-day jury trial, Elijah Ward, 22, was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a charge of first degree assault and three years on an armed criminal action charge. On a charge of first-degree property damage, the jury recommended Ward be fined.

The charges stem from an incident on May 16, 2021, when Sikeston DPS officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. to a Sikeston residence located in New Madrid County. According to the probable cause statement, at the scene officers found Joseph Bard, who was shot once in the chest and twice in the left leg. DPS officers took Ward into custody as he was fleeing the scene.

In the probable cause statement, Bard’s wife, Amanda, told officers her daughter, Haily Bard, and Ward had recently argued and ended their relationship. On the night of May 16, 2021, the family heard loud knocking at their door and because Bard didn’t know who it was he put his gun in the waistband of his pants before answering the door.

At the door, she stated a fight began. During the fight, Bard’s gun fell to the ground and it was picked up by Ward, who fired it multiple times.

Testifying at the trial before New Madrid County Circuit Judge Joshua Underwood Feb. 27-28 were Bard, Amanda Bard, and Haily Bard. Also called as witnesses by New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson were DPS Detective Kenneth Russell, DPS Lt. Scott Kim and Ryan Mitchell.

The defense presented three witnesses, including Ward who testified on his own behalf.

The jury deliberated almost two yours before returning guilty verdicts on three of the five charges. Because Ward had requested he be sentenced by the jury, they deliberated less than 15 minutes before returning to the court with their recommended sentences.

“I am extremely pleased with the jury’s verdicts in this case,” said Lawson. “They worked late into the night on Friday before rendering their verdicts.”

Lawson said because first degree assault is considered a dangerous felony, Ward must serve 85 percent of the sentence. He pointed out by state statute, the armed criminal action charge must be served consecutively to the assault charge and in its entirety.

Lawson also commended the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for their work on the case, calling it essential in obtaining the guilty verdicts.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 22.