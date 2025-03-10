SIKESTON — A Sikeston native who now lives in Canalou, Missouri, recently made a difference by donating his hair to a child with cancer.

Morgan Strebler, a mentalist and illusionist, grew his hair out so he could shave it all off and donate it to a child with cancer.

Strebler said this is the first time he has ever donated his hair, letting his hair get about eight inches long and shaved it to donate to childrenwithhairloss.org. He mailed his hair to them in the mail.

According to Strebler, certain events inspired him to donate his hair.

“My wife’s father passed away of lymphoma,” Strebler said. “And my wife’s cousin has been in chemo and is on hospice right now who has stage four pancreatic and stage four liver cancer and has lost all of her hair. So, I donated my hair to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL) in honor of her.”

Strebler also said his wife, Julie Strebler, and her friend are part of a Spark Sister 3 which every month picks someone battling cancer by doing spark delivery (Walmart delivery). Strebler said they donate the money to their monthly cancer warrior.

Children With Hair Loss opened in September 2000, and is a nonprofit organization that provides free, high-quality hair wigs to children who have medically related hair loss. According to Strebler, the organization has helped several children who experience hair loss due to cancer treatments and more.

“They donate it to children up to 18,” Strebler said. “I found out about the organization through American Cancer Society.”

According to Strebler, right after shaving his head, he felt very grateful.

“I felt, for one, very humbled and just thankful for my health and was just really honored to be able to do that for someone,” Strebler said. “Having the opportunity to help someone that is in need of a wig is rewarding.”

Strebler said before he decided to donate, his hair was already a bit long, and he waited four more months to shave it all off which was when it was officially eight inches which is the minimum length to donate.

“My hair was chin length when I shaved it to send it off to donate it,” Strebler said. “I usually keep my hair somewhat long for mentalism shows I do, so my hair was around four inches long already, I just let it grow out four more inches and then shaved it.”

Strebler said he has enjoyed his rewarding experience with donating his hair and plans to donate his hair and encourages others to do the same.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling you can have: donating to someone who has cancer and is in need of a wig,” Strebler said. “Imagine a child in need of a wig and you can actually grow your hair out and all you would have to do is shave or cut it because it will always grow back.”

According to Strebler, he hopes the child who gets the wig of his hair, that it brings happiness to their life.

Strebler said aside from donating his hair, he has also started a Go Fund Me to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Strebler has a goal of $7,500 to raise and so far has not received any donations.

Strebler wants to help warriors battling cancer and encourages others to donate to his Go Fund Me.

To donate to Strebler's Go Fund Me, click Here or go to his Facebook page.