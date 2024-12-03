Sikeston OAKS Senior Menu, Feb. 3-7

SIKESTON — Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at OAKS Center, 305 Cresap, in Sikeston. There is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and above and $7 for guests. Tuesday, Feb. 4 is National Soup Day with bingo at 12:30 p.m.; participants must bring a soup-related prize to play. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. every Friday unless otherwise noted. Volunteers are always needed. Call Lisa at 471-6047 if you are interested in serving in any way.

SENIOR CITIZENS MENU Feb. 3-7

Monday - Chicken and rice, broccoli, beets, bread, pears

Tuesday - Ham and beans, scalloped potatoes, greens, cornbread, apple crisp

Wednesday - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, spiced peaches

Thursday - Stuffed shells, Italian peas, salad, bread, tropical fruit

Friday - Vegetable beef soup, cheese sandwich, coleslaw, crackers, mixed fruit